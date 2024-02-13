"It's installed in you" - Devin Haney predicts how he will beat Ryan Garcia on April 20

Devin Haney expects Ryan Garcia to quit on April 20.

Later this year, 'The Dream' and 'KingRy' will meet in Las Vegas. The bout will be somewhat of a reunion for the two young boxers. As amateurs, the two met on six occasions, splitting the series at three victories apiece.

In April, they will look to break the tie as professional boxers. For Haney, the bout will be the biggest of his career and will raise his star power. However, for Garcia, the fight allows for redemption at the highest level of the sport.

Last April, Ryan Garcia stepped up to face WBA Super lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. Despite the hype about the contest, 'Tank' largely dominated. He dropped Garcia twice, ultimately earning a finish in the seventh round by a body shot.

Some took aim at the young boxer for "quitting" after the body shot. It's safe to say that Haney agrees with that assessment of the fight. Speaking in a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, 'The Dream' took aim at his next opponent.

In the interview, Haney predicted that Garcia would quit once again. His reasoning is simple, if 'KingRy' did it once, he would do it again. In the interview, Haney stated (via Michael Benson):

“We've seen Ryan quit before and I think this won't be anything different. Once you have that quit in you, it's installed in you, you know how to do it. I think he'll quit on April 20th.”

See the first Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia face-off

At Super Bowl media row last week, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia went face-to-face for the first time as professionals.

The bout between 'The Dream' and 'KingRy' is expected to be one of the biggest of the year. With that in mind, the two were in Las Vegas last week to promote their April 20 bout.

The two faced off in front of reporters at Super Bowl media row, and things got heated. Garcia and Haney got in each other's faces, trading insults. The WBC super lightweight champion's father, Bill, even got involved and tried to fight 'KingRy' himself.

Luckily, things didn't get too crazy, and Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is still official for April. If their first face-off is anything to go by, fans should expect fireworks this spring in Las Vegas.