Bill Haney takes jab at Ryan Garcia with "ex-wife" tweet in response to "p*mp" comment 

Bill Haney has fired a shot at Ryan Garcia's ex-wife in a recent post.

'KingRy' recently signed a deal to fight Devin Haney on April 20 in Las Vegas. For Garcia, the bout will be the first meaningful title shot of his career. Meanwhile, 'The Dream' hopes to continue rising as a star with a win on pay-per-view.

The history between these two men is quite lengthy as well. Back in the amateurs, Garcia and Haney fought on six occasions, drawing the series at three wins apiece. Years later, as pros, they will look to break the tie.

However, this time feels different. Beyond the fact that Haney and Garcia haven't fought as professionals, this bout feels like a must-win for the latter. In the last year, 'KingRy' has suffered his first career loss, began feuding with his promoter Oscar De La Hoya, and more.

The former champion also got divorced from Andrea Celina last month. The announcement came one day after Garcia and his ex-wife had a child as well. As a result, the announcement quickly went viral, and it seems that Devin Haney's dad, Bill Haney, saw the news as well.

On X, the trainer fired a shot at Garcia, mentioning his ex-wife. Haney posted the book 'Pimp' by Iceberg Slim, with the coach writing:

"Here ya go kid @RyanGarcia read this and your ex wife will magically walk back in your life and you will live happily ever after."

Why did Bill Haney mention Ryan Garcia's ex-wife?

It's feeling less like Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia and more like the entire Haney family vs. Ryan Garcia.

Over the weekend, 'KingRy' and 'The Dream' were in attendance for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. On NFL media day earlier in the week, the two boxers went face-to-face to promote their fight.

However, after Garcia was done facing off with the WBC super lightweight champion, he got into it with Bill Haney. While the trainer has been in the background for a lot of his son's fights, this one seems more personal.

Whether it was due to Garcia telling Bill Haney to have the towel ready for April 20 or not, the two were heated last week. During the media scrum, the trainer charged after the boxer and had to be held back by his entourage.

Given that heated moment, Haney's mention of Garcia's divorce comes as no surprise.

