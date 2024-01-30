It appears that Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney is back on the table.

'KingRy' and 'The Dream' have a rivalry dating all the way back to the amateurs. The two fought on multiple occasions, with both men winning. Now, years later, Garcia and Haney are two of the biggest names in boxing.

Both men are also coming off major victories as well. In December, Garcia scored a knockout win over Oscar Duarte, the first bout since his loss to Gervonta Davis in April. Meanwhile, Haney dominated Regis Prograis to win super lightweight gold later in the month.

The two quickly got into talks and seemed interested in competing in April. However, earlier this month, Garcia's next fight was suddenly going to be against Rolando Romero. Much like Haney, 'Rolly' has had beef with the young boxer for a while.

However, the WBA super lightweight champion instead signed a deal to face Isaac Cruz on March 30. As a result, Garcia has decided to resume talks with Haney. Eddie Hearn alleged that was the case earlier this week, and now 'KingRy' himself confirmed the news in a recent interview with FightHype.

If the bout happens, Garcia doesn't expect it to be close at all. In the interview, he offered a prediction:

"The fight between me and Devin Haney would be a huge pay-per-view. I will exceed expectations, and people will be shocked. I will not be shocked, but Devin will be destroyed. His daddy's going to have to help him up. I'm telling Bill [Haney] this. I'll tell him this now, and I'll probably have something for him later."

Ryan Garcia opens up on talks with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia would love to box Devin Haney, but he doesn't want to speak prematurely about fighting.

As previously stated, the rivalry between these two young boxers goes all the way back to amateurs. Before they were pros, Garcia and Haney fought six times, splitting it right down the middle at three wins apiece.

The amateur rivalry between the two assured that they would meet again in the future. However, Garcia doesn't want to make any promises about the fight itself.

In the interview with FightHype, he was asked how far along the two were in negotiations. Garcia offered:

"We can say that, it's on the table, we can say that. I told the people, I don't want to say anything before it's signed, sealed, and delivered. But can I say we're back in talks? For sure. We're back in talks."