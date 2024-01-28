"There to be made” - Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia back on after recent DM exchange between ‘KingRy’ and Eddie Hearn, reveals the Matchroom chairman

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney is now back on the table, according to Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Following his stunning victory over Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight world champion, 'The Dream' was called out by Garcia. Haney welcomed the callout, and Hearn appeared confident that the bout would materialize.

But earlier this month, 'KingRy' did a complete 180-degree turn when he announced that he would now be looking to face Rolando 'Rolly' Romero instead of 'The Dream'.

With both Haney and Garcia regarded as two of boxing's most promising rising stars, the fallout in negotiations came as a great disappointment to boxing fans. But Hearn has now shared positive news regarding the fight, and revealed that he has spoken to 'KingRy' privately.

During a recent interview with Boxinn Social, the Matchroom chairman said this:

"I just think that originally Ryan wanted that fight. And I was disappointed when he switched to 'Rolly'. But obviously the 'Rolly' fight is not happening now. Ryan Garcia wants to be in a big pay-per-view, and if you look at his actualy PPV options, Devin Haney is there to be made."

He continued:

"I had a quick message with Ryan last night, and I said to him, 'You're timing is great because I'm going to Las Vegas tomorrow.' Devin and Bill [Haney] are there, and sometimes things just slot in and work out. So I think that''s a really natural fight to be made."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (3:18):

Roy Jones Jr. explains why Ryan Garcia's biggest weapon is hampering his success

Ryan Garcia is one of the brightest rising stars in boxing, and holds a record of 24-1.

Last year, 'KingRy' tasted defeat for the first time in his career when he clashed with fellow young star Gervonta Davis. The pair went to war for seven rounds before 'Tank' found an opening and finished Garcia with a liver shot.

But he bounced back from defeat with a stoppage win over Oscar Duarte, in his return bout in December, albeit controversially.

Now former multiple-time world champion Roy Jones Jr. has shared his thoughts on Garcia. Jones Jr. noted that the left hook possessed by 'KingRy' was his most dangerous weapon, but also his biggest weakness.

He said this:

"Ryan has a left hook that is a killer, but everybody knows it. So until he gets something else or knows how to disguise it, he’s going to have a hard time with the upper-echelon fighters."

Listen to Jones Jr. discuss Ryan Garcia below (0:25):