Fans question Ryan Garcia’s toughness after Gervonta Davis KO, offer MMA examples to prove their point

Ryan Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career last weekend against Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' landed a perfectly placed left hook to the body of Garcia, which connected with his liver, forcing 'King' to take a knee. He was counted out by the referee.

MMA fans, who are known to be a ruthless bunch, have begun to question the toughness of Garcia. They pointed to several examples where MMA fighters have shown what they believe to be far more grit than Ryan Garcia displayed against Davis.

Fans pointed to a number of examples in MMA of fighters choosing to battle through a painful blow to the body, with arguably none more iconic than Scott Smith vs. Pete Sell:

Reports emerged following Ryan Garcia's defeat to Gervonta Davis that 'King' had been hurt by a punch to the liver in sparring leading up to the fight.

One of his training partners for his camp against Davis was Erdenebat Tsendbaatar, who released the following after Garcia's defeat:

"Hey King Ryan, in sparring I injured you with a body shot. Now you lost to Tank. I am sorry, are you okay?"

Garcia went as far as to claim he had a mole in his camp, but refused to share a name. The following footage also emerged online of Tsendbaatar talking about being fired after hurting Ryan Garcia in sparring.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on sparring Ryan Garcia "Ryan went to the hospital and I went home with half my salary. I got fired from the sparring." Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on sparring Ryan Garcia "Ryan went to the hospital and I went home with half my salary. I got fired from the sparring." ‼️ 🇲🇳 Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on sparring Ryan Garcia "Ryan went to the hospital and I went home with half my salary. I got fired from the sparring." https://t.co/qAkkl1gciX

Ryan Garcia was at 'preschool' against Gervonta Davis, says Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson, one of the hottest prospects in boxing right now, recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia's defeat to Gervonta Davis. Stevenson believes that Garcia's immaturity shone through against an extremely calculated and dangerous opponent in Davis.

Stevenson would no doubt have been watching the bout closely following his move to lightweight (135 pounds in boxing), the same division as 'Tank'. A former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion, Shakur Stevenson knows what it takes to reach the top and stay there.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he said this:

"I felt that Tank looked sharp, he boxed real good. I think Ryan was at preschool. Like, Ryan ain't on that top level... Ryan just wasn't that. He ain't know his distance, he was looking for one left hook the whole entire fight. He threw a left hook three times in a row and got clipped. Anybody knows that when you fight Tank, you can't do something three times in a row 'cause his brain is like a computer."

