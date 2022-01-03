When 'Big' John McCarthy hailed Scott Smith vs. Pete Sell at the UFC TUF 4 Finale as the best finish he has been in the cage for

John McCarthy has officiated several fights in the UFC and has had the opportunity to closely watch some of the wildest finishes in MMA. On being asked which was the best finish he has witnessed while officiating fights, McCarthy picked the UFC The Ultimate Fighter 4 Finale banger between Scott Smith and Pete Sell that took place back in 2006.

Scott Smith and Pete Sell engaged in a back-and-forth slugfest during their middleweight clash at the TUF 4 Finale. Smith is known for making brilliant comebacks in fights and did so against Sell when he picked up a spectacular knockout victory in the second round of the fight.

Smith and Sell forged a great friendship in the Ultimate Fighter house leading into the fight. However, friendship and camaraderie took a backseat when the two fighters collided inside the octagon back in 2006. Despite trying to knock each other out inside the cage, the fighters showed mutual respect for one another, exchanging multiple 'high-fives' during the fight.

The first round saw Smith landing meatier strikes and even scoring a knockdown. In the second round of the fight, a one-two combination and a perfectly timed left hook to the liver by Sell had Smith hurt real bad. Despite clearly being rocked, Smith managed to land a lethal overhand right which immediately sent Sell crashing onto the canvas.

As his opponent fell, Smith landed another right hand which knocked Sell out cold, prompting 'Big' John to step in immediately and stop the fight. The knockout sequence is regarded as one of the best ever in UFC history and the fight is still replayed by fans across the globe.

Check out the incredible knockout below:

Micks @MMAmicks Scott Smith vs Pete Sell.Still! One of the craziest KO's in all MMA # UFC Scott Smith vs Pete Sell.Still! One of the craziest KO's in all MMA # UFC https://t.co/emRH4bkW40

Knockout victory over Pete Sell is the solitary win of Scott Smith's UFC career

The knockout win over Pete Sell remains the biggest highlight of Smith's somewhat shortlived UFC career. The 18-11-1 fighter went on to compete inside the octagon on four separate occasions, ending up winning just one fight against Sell.

The last time Smith stepped inside the octagon was back in 2007 against Ed Herman at UFC 72. He ended up losing the fight via a rear-naked choke submission in the second round. Now 42, the last time Smith fought was back in 2016 at WCFC 16: King of Sacramento against Justin Baesman.

Also Read Article Continues below

He ended up losing the fight via TKO in the second round.

Edited by John Cunningham