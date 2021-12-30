"If he gets the fight down he can definitely win" - John McCarthy on Diego Sanchez's route to victory against Kevin Lee

Diego Sanchez is scheduled to face Kevin Lee in his Eagle FC debut on March 11 2022. The bout will take place at the newly formed 165 lbs weight class.

John McCarthy recently weighed in on this matchup. According to McCarthy, the fight isn't the best for Diego Sanchez, who will be turning 40 at the end of the year.

The former UFC referee believes Sanchez can only emerge victorious if he manages to take the fight to the ground. John McCarthy recently told Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast:

"You know, Diego's [Sanchez] done a ton in the sport of MMA. And he's had some great times, he's had some hard times. I just don't wanna see him going out with him being the guy...it was kind of that way with his last fights in the UFC. They were trying to use his name to get other guys over. You know, get that victory against the guy who is the legend of the sport, the guy that's been there forever, the guy that won The Ultimate Fighter 1. And I don't know, I don't think it's a good fight. I'll watch it, I'm not saying I won't. I just don't think the matchup at this point in their careers is a fair matchup. I think Diego's gotta get the fight down. If he gets the fight down he can definitely win the fight. Other than that he's gonna have a hard time."

Watch John and Josh on the Weighing In podcast below:

Diego Sanchez claims to be in good health

Diego Sanchez has had a tough year which culminated in the UFC release of the original Ultimate Fighter. Sanchez was on the cusp of signing with the BKFC when he had a battle with COVID-19.

However, Sanchez claims he is fully recovered and 'healthier than ever' going into his bout against Kevin Lee. Excited for his promotional debut, Diego Sanchez wrote on Twitter:

"Fully recovered and excited for 2021 to be over! and start fresh new league new weight class new inspirations"

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC @themmajedi Fully recovered and excited for 2021 to be over! and start fresh new league new weight class new inspirations @themmajedi Fully recovered and excited for 2021 to be over! and start fresh new league new weight class new inspirations

Sanchez even posted a photo on social media confirming he was ready to face Lee.

Also Read Article Continues below

Diego Sanchez UFC @DiegoSanchezUFC What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious https://t.co/JZbuZwEjgH

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim