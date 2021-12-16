Khabib Nurmagomedov is targeting 7-8 Eagle FC events in the United States in 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he wants his Eagle Fighting Championship promotion to have between seven and eight cards in the United States next year.

EFC is a promotion owned by Khabib Nurmagomedov as of late 2020, with 'The Eagle' venturing out into new projects now that his competitive mixed martial arts career is over.

With Rashad Evans coming out of retirement to compete in early 2022 and Kevin Lee signing for them, the EFC is starting to make some serious waves. That's despite the fact the promotion is yet to even officially touch down in America yet.

The expansion plan is clearly going to be a big one if Khabib Nurmagomedov is this serious about it. As noted in this tweet from Helen Yee, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to go pretty big next year.

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports

"Khabib says he wants @EagleFightClub to be a global promotion. He says the home of Eagle FC will be in Miami & will have 7-8 shows next year there."

Eagle FC will be joining a number of other promotions currently making an impact in the United States. While it's a crowded market, the spirit and drive of the former 155-pound king is quite the advantage for any company to have on their side.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov ever come out of retirement?

Given how many other projects he's currently working on, and how much time and effort will be going into EFC, our instinct tells us that the answer to this question is no.

Beyond that, Khabib himself has said that he's happy with his life and happy to allow the division to move on at lightweight. Charles Oliveira is the current champion, with Khabib's own friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev, likely just one more win away from securing a title shot.

'The Eagle' has confirmed that he would require the blessing of his mother in order to ever consider a return to professional MMA, although that doesn't rule out future grappling matches and opportunities, perhaps against Tony Ferguson.

Edited by Harvey Leonard