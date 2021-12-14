Ali Abdelaziz offers Tony Ferguson the opportunity to compete in a grappling match against Khabib Nurmagomedov

The fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most high-profile fights that never materialized.

However, it seems like the fans' prayers have been heard after all, as Tony Ferguson was recently offered the opportunity to butt heads with Khabib Nurmagomedov in a grappling match.

In a recent tweet, Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz called upon Tony Ferguson to consider a potential grappling match against the former UFC lightweight champion.

"@TonyFergusonXT what do you think about doing a grappling match with the Eagle in the future? I’m not picking on you, I’m serious."

While neither side has offered any details on cementing this clash, fans can only hope to see this highly elusive matchup finally come to fruition, albeit away from the octagon.

A fight between Tony Ferguson and Khaib Nurmagomedov has been scheduled five times. However, the bout has failed to materialize every single time due to a myriad of reasons, including injuries and issues with fitness on either side.

UFC 249 marked the UFC's final attempt at making this fight as Khabib Nurmagomedov retired soon thereafter. 'The Eagle' was forced to pull out due to travel restrictions as a result of measures taken against COVID-19.

Abdelaziz's offer comes barely days after Tony Ferguson revealed that a potential grappling fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the works. In the same tweet, he also took a dig at Khabib's inability to make weight.

Tony Ferguson hints at potential comeback

Tony Ferguson's return is currently shrouded in mystery. However, in a recent tweet, 'El Cucuy' did hint at a potential comeback to active competition.

“Got The Signal” -CSO- # Let’s Go # SeeYouOnTheMat Fight Drop Soon Stay Tuned."

This comes shortly after Islam Makhachev alleged that Tony Ferguson ignored an opportunity to fight him at UFC 267.

During UFC 267 media day, he claimed he was offered Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, but says the latter refused to heed the call, forcing Makhachev to make do with 'The Hangman'.

“They gave me two names, Tony Ferguson or Dan Hooker. They say Tony Ferguson don’t answer, that’s why, Hooker is ready, I just say let’s go. It doesn’t matter." (h/t MMA Fighting)

Catch Islam Makhachev's comments at UFC 267 media day below:

