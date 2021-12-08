"Gettin' Closer To Making Khabieber fold" - Tony Ferguson continues to take shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov for having missed weight years ago

Tony Ferguson has often been relentless in his shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov since their rivalry first started. Ferguson recently trolled the former UFC lightweight champion for missing weight years ago.

According to Ferguson, Khabib missed weight on the scale after his 'bald' manager instigated a fight. Tony Ferguson also opined that Nurmagomedov missed weight after having a second serving of Tiramisu. El Cucuy wrote in a recent tweet:

"Gettin’ Closer To Making Khabieber Fold. His Baldy Misguiding Muse of A Mgr Instigated A Grappling Match Against Ol’ Fathead. Sure He’d Bail On The Scale After Having His 2nd Serving [Cake emoji] Again. Can’t Make Weight & Can’t Fight For Shit. Fax [100] Its Tiramisu [Cake emoji] Tuesday MF’as -CSO"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Gettin’ Closer To Making Khabieber Fold. His Baldy Misguiding Muse of A Mgr Instigated A Grappling Match Against Ol’ Fathead. Sure He’d Bail On The Scale After Having His 2nd Serving🍮Again. Can’t Make Weight & Can’t Fight For Shit.Fax💯Its Tiramisu🍮Tuesday MF’as -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 🥄 Gettin’ Closer To Making Khabieber Fold. His Baldy Misguiding Muse of A Mgr Instigated A Grappling Match Against Ol’ Fathead. Sure He’d Bail On The Scale After Having His 2nd Serving🍮Again. Can’t Make Weight & Can’t Fight For Shit.Fax💯Its Tiramisu🍮Tuesday MF’as -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 🥄 https://t.co/hyeTPtiJJw

Tony Ferguson was scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 in 2017. While this was the UFC's second attempt to make the bout happen, the fight never saw the light of day. Nurmagomedov failed to weigh in for the bout after being hospitalized due to severe weight cut issues.

After four failed attempts, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were scheduled to meet at UFC 249. However, the bout fell through once again as 'The Eagle' could not appear due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With Nurmagomedov having retired and Ferguson on a three-fight skid, a fight between the two seems very unlikely. However, that hasn't stopped Ferguson from taking several digs at Khabib for having missed weight at UFC 209.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Ahhhh💪😂👍Shit.... Never Gets Old, Here’s A Fun Fact Fathead Can’t Make Weight 🥇 #TowelGate Its An AKA Thang # UFC209 💯 hit the link in bio -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Ahhhh💪😂👍Shit.... Never Gets Old, Here’s A Fun Fact Fathead Can’t Make Weight 🥇 #TowelGate Its An AKA Thang # UFC209 💯 hit the link in bio -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/hqLcaLrrrV

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT “UFC🥇209” Fathead Pulled Out A Day Before Interim Title Fight. He Did Not Make Weighins Due To His Manager Not Following UFC Protocol 🤦‍♂️ We Were Offered A Different Opponent At Same Weight (155lbs) w/ Different Pay & No Interim Title # MyFavorite SnapJitsu™️ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # “UFC🥇209” Fathead Pulled Out A Day Before Interim Title Fight. He Did Not Make Weighins Due To His Manager Not Following UFC Protocol 🤦‍♂️ We Were Offered A Different Opponent At Same Weight (155lbs) w/ Different Pay & No Interim Title # MyFavorite SnapJitsu™️ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # https://t.co/J1lTCmIra3

Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed responsibility for missing weight against Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov went through a terrible weight cut which stopped him from competing at UFC 209. Nurmagomedov blamed neither his coach nor his dietician and claimed complete responsibility for missing weight. 'The Eagle' told RT Sport:

"I think this is my fault, this is my fault. I know that [my] body don’t listen to me and I think, I know, this is my fault. How can I say that this is the coach’s fault or the diet guy’s fault? This is 100 per cent my fault. You know I don’t remember a lot of things, to be honest. ‘Last night [before weigh-in] and I know – I am going to a hospital, I feel bad.I know that a lot of fans are upset with me about this and I agree with this guys."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with RT Sport below:

