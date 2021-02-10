"Fathead can't make weight" - Tony Ferguson slams Khabib Nurmagomedov and his AKA teammates for weight-cutting issues

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson recently posted a video on Twitter taking a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his AKA teammates.

Ferguson mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov for his inability to make weight for UFC 209. The agony that 'the Eagle' went through in order to make 160 pounds is well-documented. The fight eventually fell through and as fate would have it, and the two lightweights never faced each other inside the Octagon.

The two gladiators were slated to fight each other at the event and it was the UFC's second attempt at making the bout happen. However, due to Nurmagomedov facing medical issues following a severe weight cut, the fight had to be canceled.

El Cucuy called Nurmagomedov "Fathead" and made fun of the Dagestani fighter's love for Tiramisu cakes and other delicacies at the time.

Ahhhh💪😂👍Shit.... Never Gets Old, Here’s A Fun Fact Fathead Can’t Make Weight 🥇 #TowelGate Its An AKA Thang # UFC209 💯 hit the link in bio -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/hqLcaLrrrV — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 10, 2021

After four failed attempts, Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov was finally lined up for UFC 249. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov could not make the walk on that occasion as well due to lockdown restrictions.

'El Cucuy' eventually accepted a fight for the interim belt at the event against Justin Gaethje instead. The fight was a one-sided beatdown and Gaethje secured the TKO win in the fourth round. Later in 2020, Ferguson faced Charles Oliveira and lost via a unanimous decision.

With Ferguson on a two-fight losing streak, Khabib Nurmagomedov is unlikely to come out of retirement to face the Boogeyman. It looks like the matchup between these two elite lightweights will never come to fruition.

What are the potential fights awaiting Tony Ferguson in the UFC?

Tony Ferguson captured the interim lightweight belt at UFC 216 when he defeated Kevin Lee via submission in the third round. Replying to a fan's comments on Twitter, Lee hinted at a potential rematch with Ferguson in the future.

Me and @TonyFergusonXT gonna run it back https://t.co/QFsLxk0ikw — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 6, 2021

Apart from this, a matchup between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson would also be a treat for MMA fans. 'El Cucuy' has called out Nate Diaz on Twitter and stated that he is ready to face the Stockton brawler at either 155lbs or 170lbs this year.

All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs... SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rWtipz07HI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

Prior to losing to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 last year, Tony Ferguson was riding high on a twelve-fight winning streak in the UFC. 'El Cucuy' is currently ranked No. 5 in the lightweight division and could fight for the title if he is able to put together a couple of wins.