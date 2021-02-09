"Me and Tony Ferguson gonna run it back"- Kevin Lee hints at his next move at lightweight

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee has claimed he is ready for a rematch against Tony Ferguson. With the UFC lightweight division being absolutely stacked at the moment, Lee was asked on Twitter what the ideal scenario for him would be at 155.

In response to the tweet, The MoTown Phenom indicated that he and Tony Ferguson are set to run it back. The pair previously met in 2017 when El Cucuy submitted Kevin Lee via third-round submission.

Here's what Kevin Lee tweeted out when asked about his next move in the lightweight division:

Me and @TonyFergusonXT gonna run it back https://t.co/QFsLxk0ikw — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 6, 2021

Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson met inside the octagon four years ago, in the main event of UFC 216. The fight was to determine the interim UFC lightweight champion and Ferguson went on to win his only title in the promotion so far.

Despite being dominated in the early stages of the fight, Ferguson bounced back and caught Kevin Lee in a triangle choke for the win. Since that fight, the UFC has tried booking the inevitable Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight a few times, but the highly-awaited lightweight showdown never came to fruition.

“All The🥇Sauce” A1 🥫Lil Mornin’ SnapJitsu™️ Kata For Mcnugget Monday 🍗 # Throwin’Bows 🎮 # Slice&Dice 💯 Crew🍃, We’re Back On The Mats & Feeling Sharper than the Edge of A Frosted Doughnut 🍩 Papi Chulo Cucuy Says Have A Great Day Mi Gente 🎶 -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # pic.twitter.com/CrqVUoX8X3 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 8, 2021

Kevin Lee has had mixed luck in the UFC after his loss to Tony Ferguson in 2016

Since his loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 216, Kevin Lee has had his ups and downs in the promotion. The MoTown Phenom defeated Edson Barboza in his subsequent fight via a doctor's stoppage, in a contest that Barboza almost won.

Losses to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos followed next for Kevin Lee. However, the former interim lightweight title contender bounced back with a Performance of the Night award-winning KO over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244.

In his last fight in the UFC, Kevin Lee lost to UFC lightweight title contender Charles Oliveira in the main event fight in Brazil, in March of 2020. As of now, it remains to be seen if both Ferguson and Lee will be paired against each other or not, especially given that both men are on the back of losses to Do Bronx.