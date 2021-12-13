"Kind of delegitimizes his legacy" - Colby Covington weighs in on how Charles Oliveira's submission win over Dustin Poirier reflects on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Colby Covington recently discussed Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. He gave some insight into the impact it may have on the legacy of former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Covington, on Submission Radio, reasoned that Khabib Nurmagomedov, in his illustrious 29-0 career, never fought any elite wrestlers. 'Chaos' also opined that 'The Eagle' actually lost to Gleison Tibau when he fought him at UFC 148:

"Yeah, it definitely delegitimizes his legacy. I mean, he never really fought a high-level wrestler that could challenge him or that was good, you know, in both areas of striking and wrestling and submissions and defensive wrestling so, you know there's always been those doubts about Khabib's legacy you know. He had an interesting route and he took some time off in between his career and he got good matchups, people that didn't know how to wrestle and I mean even if a lot of people thought that he to lost a guy he used to train with all the time, Tibau. Gleison Tibau. He won a split decision over him but a lot of people thought he lost that fight so I definitely think that puts a damper on Khabib's legacy."

Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier by submission at UFC 269 with a standing rear-naked choke. Poirier also lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 via rear-naked choke.

GSP’s Alt @StyleBendersAlt Khabib knew his fate was coming so he ran🤷‍♂️ Khabib knew his fate was coming so he ran🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Nwq1cX5Odm

Although both Poirier's title-fight losses came in Round 3, 'Do Bronx' managed to beat 'The Diamond' one minute and four seconds faster than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Once Khabib gets a hold of you he doesn't let go.



Replay | Midnight | BT Sport 3 HD "I can't get that ****** off of me man!"Once Khabib gets a hold of you he doesn't let go. #UFC242 Replay | Midnight | BT Sport 3 HD "I can't get that ****** off of me man!"Once Khabib gets a hold of you he doesn't let go.#UFC242 Replay | Midnight | BT Sport 3 HD https://t.co/QseGiQComv

After the Brazilian's thrilling victory, 'The Eagle' himself, congratulated Charles Oliveira for his performance on Twitter.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib My congratulations Champ, you deserve this 🏆 🇧🇷 My congratulations Champ, you deserve this 🏆 🇧🇷

Chael Sonnen said that Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy was on trial when Charles Oliveira was fighting Dustin Poirier

Chael Sonnen concurred with Colby Covington's statements about Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy being in danger after Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier.

'The Bad Guy' asserted that Oliveira would've presented significant problems to Nurmagomedov if the two had fought.

Are You Serious #AYS @AYSSPORTS Khabib vs Oliveira would be epic Khabib vs Oliveira would be epic

Sonnen said:

"By example, the legacy of Khabib was on trial last night. Khabib left the division, having told the world that he cleaned it out and nobody could compete with him, but there was a guy there. And this isn't a new era. Oliveira was there and they never did cross paths and this wasn't some younger guy. Oliveira was two or three years older than Khabib!"

