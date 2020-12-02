UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially announced the formation of his new MMA promotion - Eagle Fighting Championship.

A couple of days ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov bought the Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million. The promotion operates from Nurmagomedov's native Dagestan.

It was then reported that Khabib was planning to rename it Eagle Fighting Championship, and as it turns out, he did. At a press conference held earlier today, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed his new promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship (via Chisanga Malata).

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.



The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.



Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. pic.twitter.com/kIunrkVD1b — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2020

As mentioned in the tweet above, all EFC events will be aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Khabib Nurmagomedov drops a massive hint about his potential return

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently retired, but the undefeated Russian dropped a massive hint about his potential return to the Octagon during the interview.

When Nurmagomedov retired following UFC 254, he said that his mother didn't want him to go fight in the absence of his late father, Abdulmanap. Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that he will only return to the Octagon if his mother changes her initial stance and gives him her blessings.

Despite his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn't been stripped of the title yet. He also holds the number one spot in the men's pound-for-pound rankings. UFC president Dana White has said that he believes that Khabib is not done fighting just yet. White is supposed to meet Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi soon to discuss the latter's future.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's last fight was in October, in the headliner of UFC 254, where he thoroughly dominated Justin Gaethje to pick up a second-round submission victory.