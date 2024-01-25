"My patience has been tested" - Ryan Garcia claims he was told a "lie" as Rolly Romero's next fight gets announced

It appears that Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero won't be happening next after all.

'KingRy' and 'Rolly' have been in discussions for quite a while over a fight later this Spring. Garcia was first in talks with former unified lightweight champion Devin Haney. However, the young boxer rejected that matchup in favor of a bout with Romero.

The negotiations between the two got pretty heated and public as well. Earlier this month, Romero seemingly got tired of the back and forth, instead calling for a bout with Isaac Cruz. However, yesterday, Garcia himself announced that the fight was on.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero was reportedly being eyed for April 20 in Las Vegas. Ultimately, those plans were cast aside, and that fight won't be happening. Earlier today, Romero made plans for a title defense with Cruz official for March 30.

Expand Tweet

As a result, Garcia recently took to X to give his side of the story. In a lengthy post, the former interim champion stated that he was told a lie, that the fight was finalized. He wrote:

"Look I was informed the deal was finalizing and it would be announced in the coming days. Obviously That was a lie. My patience has been tested the last few weeks. I’m trying my best to be as honest and real as I can to you guys. I’ll be looking forward to announcing my next fight. I’m not going to say anything until it’s actually signed and delivered I still look forward to putting on a big PPV for Dazn Boxing. Have a Blessed day."

Expand Tweet

Rolando Romero taunts Ryan Garcia after fight announcement

Rolando Romero seems happy not to be fighting Ryan Garcia.

The feud between 'Rolly' and 'KingRy' has been going on for years now. However, the two never got deep into any sort of fight negotiations. That changed when Romero won super lightweight gold last summer.

While talks between the two sides failed, it seems that that's entirely fine with Romero. Following Garcia's comments, the champion himself took to X to release a few posts of his own. Romero took aim at Garcia for seemingly not understanding the dynamics of the situation.

He wrote:

"Ryan always thought it was GarciaRomero when in reality it was always RomeroGarcia"

Expand Tweet

In a follow-up post, Romero again mocked his rival, writing:

". @RyanGarcia go fight a tequila bottle and some xannies in April"

Expand Tweet