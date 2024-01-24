Is Ryan Garcia fighting Rolando Romero? Potential fight date revealed as the two continue talks

It appears that Ryan Garcia's next fight might be against Rolando Romero after all.

'KingRy' is fresh off a knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December. For Garcia, the victory was a massively important one, as it was his first since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April. The win also came in the middle of his feud with promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

The two are currently working together, as of now, anyway. In the last few weeks, Garcia decided to U-turn on a potential Devin Haney fight in favor of a bout with Romero. 'Rolly' captured WBA super lightweight gold with a terrible stoppage win over Ismael Barroso last May.

However, talks between Garcia and Romero quickly went sour. Earlier this month, the champion announced plans to fight fellow contender Isaac Cruz instead. Based on various reports, the two sides were too far apart on money.

Despite all that talk, Garcia and Romero might fight after all. According to a recent report from longtime boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the two are in the final stages of finalizing a bout for April 20 in Las Vegas. The bout itself would headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering, as well.

Ryan Garcia takes a shot at Oscar De La Hoya amid talk of next fight

It appears that Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya finally got on the right page.

Over the last month, the relationship between 'KingRy' and 'Golden Boy' has gotten even worse. Now, that's saying a lot, considering the fact that the two are currently suing each other over De La Hoya's rights to promote Garcia.

Still, the two seemed to be on better terms following the former champion's win over Oscar Duarte. They quickly began talks with Devin Haney over a potential fight, and Garcia and De La Hoya seemed alright.

While Garcia and his promoter finally seem on board with fighting Rolando Romero, it's taken some time. Over the last few weeks, the young boxer has been seen training with Floyd Mayweather, which prompted multiple rants from De La Hoya.

On social media, Garcia even proposed that he fight his promoter, as they couldn't figure out his next fight. While the two were at loggerheads for quite a while, they're seemingly finalizing a bout with Rolando Romero next.

If that fight fails to come to fruition, who knows? Maybe 'Golden Boy' will decide to fight Garcia after all.

