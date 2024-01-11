Oscar De La Hoya openly asks Floyd Mayweather to "f*ck off" after photos with Ryan Garcia surface

Floyd Mayweather has been blasted by Oscar De La Hoya after being seen with Ryan Garcia.

Over the last few weeks, 'Money' and 'KingRy' have been seen together quite a lot. The timing is a bit interesting, as Garcia is currently in a heated battle with his promoter. After the former interim lightweight champion lost to Gervonta Davis last April, he became embroiled in a lawsuit with 'Golden Boy'.

Garcia felt abandoned by his team after the defeat to 'Tank, ' and it seems like things aren't getting better. In December, the young boxer returned to the ring for a knockout win over Oscar Duarte. Despite the ongoing lawsuit, the event was promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Despite that, Garcia has been seen closely working with Mayweather. While De La Hoya was initially fine with the friendship, he's had enough. Taking to Instagram Stories, 'Golden Boy' released an explicit message to 'Money'.

In the post, De La Hoya made it clear that he has no issues with a training arrangement. However, if Mayweather is meeting as a promoter with Garcia, it needs to stop. He wrote:

"Golden Boy has worked with Ryan Garcia since he turned pro, and together have made him the biggest star in boxing. We will make his fight with Rolly a huge event, as we always do. Floyd, if you want to give Ryan the secret to defense in the ring that's great. Other than that, if you are still a promoter like it says here, f*** off.'

Oscar De La Hoya's Instagram story [Image via @OscarDeLaHoya on Instagram]

Is Floyd Mayweather still a promoter?

Oscar De La Hoya does have somewhat of a reason to be angry at Floyd Mayweather.

While 'Golden Boy' was first forgiving of the two's friendship, De La Hoya has seemingly gotten sick of it. While De La Hoya isn't the most beloved guy these days, he has a reason to be frustrated.

'Money' is still a boxing promoter. While Al Haymon largely runs Mayweather Promotions these days, the boxer does still have his hands involved in the business.

Furthermore, there's been a mass exodus of talent from the stable over the last few years. Even Gervonta Davis decided to leave Mayweather Promotions after a 2022 knockout win over Rolando Romero.

Ryan Garcia would serve as the perfect signing for Mayweather to revitalize his brand. De La Hoya is aware of that, and it's likely why he's so frustrated.