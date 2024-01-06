Oscar De La Hoya discusses "great" friendship between Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya isn't as angry at Ryan Garcia's recent friendship as many would figure.

'KingRy' has been out of action since a knockout win over Oscar Duarte last month. That victory was his first since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April, the first defeat of his career. Following that bout with 'Tank', Garcia became embroiled in a feud with 'Golden Boy'.

The two are currently suing one another in court over De La Hoya's right to promote the young boxer. While their situation is still ongoing, Garcia has recently been seen with another promoter. That man is the one and only Floyd Mayweather.

Over the last few weeks, Garcia and 'Money' have been seen training and working together. While the former interim lightweight champion has stated that his relationship with Mayweather is just about guidance, many feel it could lead to something more.

However, De La Hoya isn't worried. Speaking in a recent interview with BadLeftHook, the promoter was asked about the recent friendship between Garcia and Mayweather. There, he remarked that the situation could be seen as a conflict of interest.

However, he added:

“I think that it’s great that Ryan and Floyd are running together because he can soak up all the knowledge from Floyd, a young kid who can be amongst greats is always a positive for me.”

Ryan Garcia makes abrupt U-turn on Devin Haney bout

Despite Oscar De La Hoya's hopes to book Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney, that bout now seems off.

Over the last month, 'KingRy' and 'The Dream' have been going back and forth. The two both had high-profile wins in the last month, and a bout between them would be massive.

'Golden Boy' showed an interest in booking the super lightweight championship contest later this year. In fact, De La Hoya has been seen meeting with Eddie Hearn about the potential contest. Sadly for the promoter, it seems that Ryan Garcia has other plans.

Earlier today, the 25-year-old took to X to reveal plans to box Rolando Romero and not Devin Haney next. He even mentioned De La Hoya, telling the promoter to make it happen. Garcia posted:

"I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. My intent now is to fight Rolando Romero. I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar make this fight happen. THATS THE MOVE. BIGGER FIGHT, BIGGER BUSINESS."

