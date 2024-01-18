Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya at loggerheads over next fight after Rolly Romero and another allegedly "priced themselves out"

Ryan Garcia's next fight is still a massive question mark amid his feud with Oscar De La Hoya.

'KingRy' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December. That victory was a crucial one for Garcia, as it came amid his feud with 'Golden Boy'. As of now, the two are currently battling it out in court.

Following his loss to Gervonta Davis last April, the two began feuding. Garcia felt abandoned by his team following the loss to 'Tank', and even dropped coach Joe Goossen in favor of Derrick James. He also attempted to leave De La Hoya, leading to a lawsuit about the promoter's rights to manage him.

As of now, Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya can't seem to get on the same page. Last month, the two seemed aligned on a potential fight with Devin Haney. However, after meeting with Floyd Mayweather, Garcia dropped plans to fight 'The Dream' and instead called out Rolando Romero.

However, according to 'Golden Boy', that fight won't be happening. As reported by TalkSport's Michael Benson, De La Hoya's talks with Isaac Cruz and 'Rolly' went poorly. Instead, Garcia will reportedly fight former champion Jose Ramirez.

Ryan Garcia pushes back on facing Jose Ramirez next

Ryan Garcia would much rather fight Oscar De La Hoya than Jose Ramirez.

A fight between Garcia and Ramirez would be incredibly interesting. While the latter isn't as big of a name as the young boxer, he does have an incredible resume. A former unified champion at light welterweight, Ramirez only has one career loss, a 2021 decision loss at the hands of Josh Taylor.

Following the news that his bout with 'Rolly' was in jeopardy, 'KingRy' quickly took to social media. There, he first released a post stating that he wouldn't be fighting 'Jaguar' next. Taking to social media earlier today, Garcia stated:

"No Ramirez. Let’s make that clear."

Minutes later, Garcia took to X once again. This time, he stated that he would rather fight his actual promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. 'Golden Boy' nearly came back to fight in 2021, and it seems that Garcia has no issues facing him.

On X earlier today, Garcia posted:

"Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya at this point"

