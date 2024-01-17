Oscar De La Hoya takes aim at "money grab" Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquaio 2

The feud between Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather continues.

Both 'Golden Boy' and 'Money' have been retired as boxers for years now. However, they're now enemies as promoters. For a while now, De La Hoya and Mayweather have been going back and forth, largely thanks to Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' is currently promoted by De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, but for how long? Following his loss to Gervonta Davis last April, Garcia publically looked for ways out of his contract. Quickly leading to a lawsuit between the boxer and his promoter.

In the meantime, the young super-lightweight contender has become close with Mayweather. While 'Money' isn't as involved in promoting these days, he's been busy advising Garcia lately. That has earned several passionate rants from De La Hoya.

Now, De La Hoya is taking a shot at Mayweather's return to the boxing ring. Late last month, Manny Pacquiao announced plans to rematch his longtime rival in the RIZIN ring. In 2015, Mayweather famously defeated 'PacMan' by decision.

However, De La Hoya isn't impressed by their fight announcement. Speaking with Boxing Social, the promoter stated:

"More power to them I guess, they'll step in the ring and make money, great. But, that's all it is, it's a money grab... As as fighter, I don't really agree with it."

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 expected to take place? Here's what we know

Oscar De La Hoya isn't a fan of Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2, but there's no doubt the fight will be massive.

Nearly a decade removed from their 'Fight of the Century,' the two legends are apparently going to run it back. A potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao has been teased for years now.

There were even reports that the two were going to fight last December, but they failed to come together. Last month, however, 'PacMan' confirmed that talks with Mayweather were real, and they were going to fight in 2024 in RIZIN.

Sadly, that's all fans know as of now. It's worth noting that it's not even confirmed if the fight will be a sanctioned one or an exhibition. Although, given the boxer's age, it's far more likely to be the latter.

However, it's possible that Mayweather and Pacquiao are just waiting to announce more details. Currently, 'Money' is set to rematch John Gotti III next month, while 'PacMan' is expected to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.