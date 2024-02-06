"I just shut up" - Ryan Garcia opens up on friendship with Floyd Mayweather

Ryan Garcia has a great deal of respect for Floyd Mayweather.

'KingRy' is in a bit of a weird spot in his career. The boxer is coming off a knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December, the first win since a loss to Gervonta Davis in April. The bout also came amid a high-profile feud with his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya.

While the two put their rivalry aside to promote that fight, they quickly turned against each other again. Not long after the win, Garcia began to be seen with 'Money'. Mayweather himself is a promoter, but the boxer claims that their relationship is more of a mentor and student one.

De La Hoya later blasted Mayweather's relationship with Garcia. However, 'KingRy' doesn't view it as a negative. Speaking on the Patrick Bet David Podcast, Garcia admitted that he respects Mayweather more than most in his inner circle.

When asked if the legend can give him harsh criticism, Garcia admitted (via Boxing Scene):

“I don’t really speak when Floyd’s talking. And I speak a lot. I’m a big talker. I don’t speak when Floyd’s talking. He tells me a bunch of things. I just shut up. Floyd can talk...I can hear Floyd’s voice and I can respect it. I don’t really talk when he’s speaking. He even says it, know when to speak and know when not to speak... I really respect Floyd more than a lot of people.”

See his comments below (1:06:00):

Ryan Garcia opens up on famous midnight run with Floyd Mayweather

The infamous video of Ryan Garcia and Floyd Mayweather jogging last month happened thanks to 'KingRy'.

The video released in January was the first sign that Garcia and the promoter were getting close. One passerby in Las Vegas noticed the two boxers jogging very early in the morning.

While very little was learned about the video, it seems that it happened thanks to the young boxer. Speaking on the aforementioned Patrick Bet David Podcast, Garcia was asked about the viral clip.

There, he revealed that the legendary boxer was incredibly complimentary that night. Garcia said:

“That 3 o’clock in the morning run with Floyd? That was my idea. Like, ‘Floyd, let’s go. Let’s hit this run.’ ‘Oh wow.’ .’ You know what Floyd told me on the run?... You don’t hear his voice get like this—very few times. He goes, ‘I respect you.’ Just like that. ‘I respect you.’"