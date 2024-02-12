What is a rehydration clause in boxing? Find out if it's there in Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia after 'KingRy' felt "weak" in Gervonta Davis fight 

Ryan Garcia won't have to worry about a rehydration clause for his next fight.

Earlier this month, 'KingRy' signed a deal to box Devin Haney on April 20 in Las Vegas. For Garcia, the fight will be the first meaningful title shot of his career and his first pay-per-view outing since a loss to Gervonta Davis last year.

For those who remember that bout, 'Tank' largely dominated. Davis scored two knockdowns, ultimately scoring a stoppage victory in the seventh round. For Garcia, the defeat was his first, and it's one that he believes might've not happened if a rehydration clause wasn't there.

For those unaware, in combat sports, fighters almost always cut weight. Save for a few exceptions here and there, athletes will have to lose weight over the course of camp and then in the final hours before weigh-ins.

For Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis, the two had to weigh in at 136 pounds. However, the two had to weigh 146 pounds or less on fight night. Garcia attributed the rehydration clause to his loss last year, stating that he was unable to get properly prepared.

However, that won't be the case for his next bout. For Garcia's fight with 'The Dream', the two won't have to be under any sort of weight after weigh-ins. All that matters is being 140 pounds or below on April 19.

Ryan Garcia opens up on rehydration clause in Gervonta Davis bout

Ryan Garcia felt that he couldn't get his legs under him last April against Gervonta Davis.

For Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, there will be no rehydration clause. For 'KingRy', that's a great thing. In the year since his loss to 'Tank', Garcia has consistently aimed at the weigh-in clause.

Immediately following the loss last April, Garcia spoke about the rehydration clause at the post-fight press conference. There, the super lightweight contender explained that he felt very weak as a result of the stipulation.

Following his loss to Davis last April, Garcia stated:

"I mean, If I'm honest...I didn't feel too good, I mean I felt a little weak, you know, going into the ring, my legs didn't feel too much under me but once the fight got going, you know, it kinda all came together so, I can't really pin that too much. You know what I mean? It is what it is, I signed the contract and that's that"

