Devin Haney claims Ryan Garcia was "drunk as a skunk" in heated press conference

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia press conference was wild, and there might have been a reason behind that.

Earlier this week, 'The Dream' and 'KingRy' met in Las Vegas to promote their April 20 boxing match. The two will face off in New York, on DAZN, in one of the year's biggest fights. Unsurprisingly, the two were heated at the press conference.

Garcia was brash as usual and even went head-to-head with Eddie Hearn during the press conference. The two boxers ended the night with a heated face-off, with the two needing to be pulled apart. During the face-off, the two got close, which led to a new claim from Devin Haney.

Speaking in a recent interview with FightHubTV, the super lightweight champion slammed Garcia. However, Haney also claimed that the young boxer was drunk during the press conference as well. He also hinted that Garcia's unpreparedness could lead to a change in the fight date.

In the interview, Haney claimed (via Boxing Social):

“Ryan was at the m*****f******* press conference drunk as a skunk. Hopefully he get it together before April 20th and I’m gunna have him punch drunk on the day. Ryan is trying to get the fight moved to a later date in Las Vegas. We can’t do it, what is he talking about?"

Check out his comments in the video below (0:10):

Watch Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia's heated face-off

At yesterday's press conference, Devin Haney accused Ryan Garcia of being drunk to his face.

As previously stated, the two boxers got up close and personal during the presser. At the conclusion of the scrum, the stars had a heated face-off where they traded words.

However, Haney's claim about Garcia being drunk should come as no surprise. During the final face-off, the super lightweight champion accused his next opponent of being drunk to his face.

During the press conference, Haney stated:

"I'm going to beat your a** Let me smell your breath? You had a beer? You been drinking? I smell it on your breath."

The brash-talking Garcia fired back that it wouldn't matter if he had been drinking. He responded:

"Hey guess what? I'll drink a beer and beat the f*** out of you. I bet I would. I know you want me to do it. I'm going to beat the f*** out of you."

Check out the moment below: