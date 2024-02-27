Ryan Garcia makes surprising revelation on rocky relationship with Oscar De La Hoya

Ryan Garcia has officially buried the hatchet with Oscar De La Hoya.

'KingRy' and 'Golden Boy' have been at odds for quite a while now. Last April, Garcia had the biggest fight of his life against Gervonta Davis. However, the young boxer suffered a knockout loss and was frustrated that De La Hoya and others immediately left the building after the defeat.

Due to the promoter not accompanying the former interim champion to the post-fight presser, Garcia felt betrayed. That was just one moment, however, that led to a split between the two. Over the last year, the two became involved in a heated feud.

It got as far as Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya suing each other in court. While 'KingRy' wanted out of his deal, Golden Boy' felt that he had the legal right to promote him. Nearly a year after Garcia's loss to 'Tank', he finally ended the feud with his promoter.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garcia opened up on the situation. There, he revealed (via Boxing Social):

“When you don’t do what people want you to do they take you out like a brat. I don’t want to get too into it, we’re cool now, I don’t want to rehash old wounds for him. We’re cool as heck. We text all the time. Shoutout, Oscar. He’s cool.”

Check out his comments in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia explains how he ended the feud with Oscar De La Hoya

It turns out that all it took for Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya to move on was a single group chat.

Later in the interview on The MMA Hour, 'KingRy' discussed how the two got on the same page. According to the young boxer, a little bit of communication was the main key.

Garcia explained in the interview that he doesn't like non-peaceful situations. So, the former interim champion got his promoter into a group chat with several other representatives of his.

Apparently, it was that easy. In the interview, Garcia explained:

“I don’t like non-peaceful situations, I can’t live with that for too long. I put Oscar in a group chat with people from my team and said there’s a lot of people who don’t like you Oscar and that’s causing me issues. I said if you guys don’t hash it out I won’t work for any of you, I will beat it like Michael Jackson, and that fixed it.”