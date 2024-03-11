"Onset of severe depression" - Fan concerns grow as Ryan Garcia calls Elon Musk "Anti-Christ", "alien/clone" in deleted tweets

Boxer Ryan Garcia's mental health is raising alarms among fans after another series of concerning posts on social media.

Garcia's online behavior has become increasingly erratic in recent days, leading some to question his well-being ahead of his scheduled fight with Devin Haney.

Earlier this week, Garcia shared a disturbing video claiming he was dead. He later stated his phone was hacked. However, the unsettling posts continued. Garcia accused a family member of sexual assault, claimed to witness similar abuse by "the elites," and even asserted he had photographic proof of extraterrestrial life.

Now, on platform X, Garcia has targeted Elon Musk, the CEO, calling him the "Anti-Christ" and an "alien/clone" (since deleted).

These outbursts have sparked worry and speculation among fans. Some believe Garcia is experiencing a "severe depression" following his loss to Gervonta Davis, potentially causing him to "parrot" conspiracy theories. Others suspect it is a publicity stunt.

One fan wrote:

"Maybe he is having a breakdown because he says he lost his career and doesn't care. Does that make what he's saying not true, when we already know it is true?"

Another added:

"He’s experiencing the onset of severe depression. He hasn’t been the same after losing to Tank Davis. When you think you’re invincible and get humbled in a humiliating fashion this is what happens. This is not to say what he is saying isn’t true, he’s really just parroting what he has heard."

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans show concern over Ryan Garcia's now-deleted posts

Sean Strickland offers support to Ryan Garcia

Sean Strickland has weighed in on the concerning situation surrounding boxer Ryan Garcia's recent social media behavior.

Strickland, who has openly discussed his past struggles, shared a video on platform X addressing Garcia's situation. He compared himself to Garcia, highlighting the importance of a strong support system:

"He's just in this mindset where he's so happy he's chemically unbalanced, whether it's CTE or drugs. There's nobody around him bringing him back down to Earth... You really have to take care of your mind, and surround yourself with people who can bring you back down."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

