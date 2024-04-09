“People are accusing me of all these f**ked up things “ - Sean O’Malley plays devils advocate while discussing P. Diddy controversy

P Diddy has been making headlines of late, and Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the situation the rapper finds himself in on his official YouTube channel.

While many have been quick to go on the offensive against Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion played devil's advocate and tried to highlight the other side of the coin, so to speak.

'Diddy' has recently come under fire, with numerous allegations of violence and sexual assault being brought against him. Furthermore, his house was recently raided by federal agents in a bid to extract evidence against him, causing many to assume that he is guilty of the things he has been accused of.

Sean O'Malley spoke in hypotheticals and said:

"Just to play devil's advocate, say he's not guilty, and it's just this conspiracy to make it look like this guy. And he ran, because he's like 'I can't defend myself, there's too many power people, I'm gonna f**king flee, I'm just going to leave and try and live somewhat of a normal life.

"People are accusing me of all these f**ked up things... what if they're covering something up?' P Diddy is like 'F**k, I'm not that guy.' Then you keep hearing these things that come out and you're like okay, maybe he is."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments here:

Sean O'Malley calls for his own 'cod skin', says he 'won't fight again' till he gets one

'Suga' recently took to X to ask for his own Call of Duty skin, and in a later tweet, added that he won't fight until his wish is granted. While this is most likely in jest, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion did describe the skin he would like added to the game.

In his first tweet, he wrote:

"Need Cod skin. Pink Shorts, Fro, Gloves, massive cup."

This closely resembles the attire he donned in his first title defence against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299. The bantamweight champion followed that tweet up with another one, writing:

"Need cod skin. Won’t fight again till I get one."

Check out Sean O'Malley's tweets here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet