Ryan Garcia claims rapper Kanye West refused to walk him out for Devin Haney fight over "No Diddy" phrase usage

Ryan Garcia recently alleged that Kanye West declined to accompany him during his walkout for the Devin Haney fight, citing objections to using the phrase "No Diddy."

'KingRy' is gearing up to square off against the reigning WBC super lightweight champion in a 12-round battle scheduled for April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Since the fight announcement, the Californian boxer's social media activity has taken an unpredictable turn, featuring a blend of controversial content, including shocking allegations and enigmatic videos.

Last month, Garcia mentioned his intention to invite the American rapper for a discussion on X Spaces, but the collaboration has not yet come to fruition.

During a recent conversation on The Spit Bucket Podcast, 'KingRy' said that he had requested West to join him during his walkout for the upcoming fight. However, the controversial hip-hop artist declined, purportedly due to Garcia's past comments that ridiculed Sean Love Combs (widely known as P. Diddy) regarding sexual trafficking allegations:

"Kanye told me no. He didn't like me saying 'No Diddy.' Dude, he's a pedophile; literally, the FBI is on him, how's that even a problem? Once you start calling yourself Jesus, you know you have lost it."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Garcia previously called on rapper 50 Cent to join him in his fight against Haney following the music producer's criticism aimed at P. Diddy for the serious allegation against him.

Additionally, Garcia engaged in his own form of taunting, training while wearing a shirt depicting Haney standing shirtless in a pool with P. Diddy, and questioning whether 'The Dream' had been implicated in any alleged misconduct.

Ryan Garcia declares he's broken free from 'The Matrix'

Ryan Garcia recently turned to X and declared that he had liberated himself from 'The Matrix,' expressing that he no longer feels restricted by societal norms:

"I’m so happy I escaped the 'matrix'. I don’t feel bound by what society thinks is correct. I see it as if I’m outside looking in now. Enlightened, everything you see is literally calculated to keep you in control through your subconscious; you won’t even realize it."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

The concept of 'The Matrix' gained traction through the polarizing Tate brothers, who repeatedly attribute their challenges to this mysterious force. They claim that 'The Matrix,' orchestrated by a select group of individuals, aims to silence truth-seekers within society.

