"What could go wrong" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia announcing X Spaces collab with Kanye West

Ryan Garcia's announcement of an upcoming collaboration with Kanye West on X Spaces has sparked a frenzy among fans.

Garcia's social media feed has been anything but predictable lately, featuring a curious blend of content ranging from shocking allegations of witnessing misconduct at Bohemian Grove to declarations of being influenced by sinister forces. The 25-year-old controversial boxer's followers have grown accustomed to surprises, yet this latest revelation still caught them off guard.

'KingRy' recently took to X and unveiled an upcoming live session on X Spaces, a feature for live audio group conversations, with the leading American rapper and fellow conspiracy theorist. Garcia likened his partnership with West to the iconic duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant from the former Los Angeles Lakers team:

"Getting Kanye on a live space. The duo of Shaq and Kobe."

Ryan Garcia's post:

Fans responded to Garcia's announcement of the live session with West with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"What could go wrong?"

Another wrote:

"Don't ask Kanye a question where he can't tell you who it is. He folds too quickly under no pressure and tells you anyway. 😂"

More reactions:



Garcia's erratic antics have triggered significant apprehension among fans, as his recent behaviors and disconcerting social media updates have raised substantial concern. With questions about his mental well-being becoming more conspicuous, he gears up for a showdown against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney on April 20.

Ryan Garcia alleges Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks' connections to Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Ryan Garcia finds himself entangled in yet another social media controversy following a series of unusual posts.

During a recent session on X Space, Garcia made startling assertions about having access to undisclosed details from Epstein's infamous list. He alleged that renowned talk show host Oprah Winfrey and two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks were closely connected to the disgraced financier's Island:

"I got the Epstein’s list if you want me to drop the names... Oprah and Tom Hanks. Who else is on the list, we already know who's on that list; that's why they are scrambling, they are scared, bro."

Ryan Garcia's comments:

Epstein Island, the Caribbean resort previously owned by convicted sex criminal Epstein and reportedly used for arranging sex parties, has come under intense scrutiny. The increased attention comes after hundreds of pages of records were unsealed last year as part of a defamation case involving Epstein's ex-girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.