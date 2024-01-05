"Bring back the rope" - Sean Strickland in "shock and awe" as "Bill Clinton likes them young emerges"

Sean Strickland has recently targeted former U.S. president Bill Clinton for his alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

The UFC middleweight champion is equally infamous for consistently attracting attention due to his contentious statements, as he is for his skills inside the octagon.

Whether delving into contentious topics with his self-proclaimed ties to Neo-Nazis or openly discussing his intentions to harm someone, the 32-year-old American doesn't shy away from expressing views that might raise eyebrows.

'Tarzan' recently expressed his opinions on X, criticizing the 42nd President of the United States for his alleged ties to the deceased. He wrote:

"Shock and awe of Bill Clinton being a p**dophile. Nothing is going to happen to him, nothing will happen to any of these f**ks. Epstein didn't kill himself. 2 broken cameras, sleeping guards... You can go down the list of the elite crimes. Zero punishment. Bring back the rope"

Last month, a U.S. judge approved the release of court documents linked to a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. In the legal action, Giuffre alleged that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her when she was a minor.

Several court documents revealing associates of Epstein were disclosed to the public on Wednesday. Among the notable names mentioned in the documents are individuals implicated in misconduct and sexual allegations, including Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield.

Sean Strickland gets emotional recalling traumatic childhood memory

Sean Strickland has revealed insights into his challenging upbringing, marked by the influence of his abusive father. The middleweight champion has opened up about the distressing aspects of his childhood on multiple instances.

During a recent episode of Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, he got emotional while he recounted a traumatic memory of his father threatening to physically harm him and his mother. He said:

"He was on drugs, lots of drugs... I remember I used to sit there and just hug my mom's leg in the kitchen. We had this little nook, and she would go there, and I would just sit there all night long, by the feet of my mom, and my dad [would go] like, 'I'm going to f**king kill you'... I'll never forget, he would talk about burning her face with acid and, mind you, I'm in elementary school."

