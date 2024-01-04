What did Jeffrey Epstein mail Ghislaine Maxwell? Latest court documents unveil attempts to discredit allegations involving Stephen Hawking

The late professor and scientist, Stephen Hawking, was one among many others who were recently named as one of the associates of Jeffrey Epstein in the court documents released late on Wednesday. Dubbed the Epstein List, it contains names of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplices, victims, employees, lawyers, and more. However, it should not be confused with the Epstein client list.

As per a fresh batch of court documents, convicted s*x offender and trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, corresponded about Stephen Hawking with his co-conspirator and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, via emails.

According to the unsealed documents, Epstein asked Maxwell in the email if the latter could find people who would refute the accusations surrounding Stephen Hawking, that he often took part in s*x parties, calling the claims false. Epstein also added that Hawking was not guilty of the allegations made against him.

All you need to know about Epstein’s email to Maxwell about Stephen Hawking

According to India Today, a 946-page document containing all email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell was unveiled recently. Among other things, Epstein requested his partner to find someone who could disprove Virginia Robert Giuffre’s claims that she was forced to be intimate with Stephen Hawking at one of Epstein’s orgies.

The plaintiff, in her 2015 lawsuit against Epstein and Maxwell, accused the former of pressuring her to have s*xual relations with Hawking in Little Saint James, the private island owned by him in the United States Virgin Islands. This was when she was a minor.

The email exchanged between Epstein and Maxwell revealed the former asking the latter to try and find any of Giuffre’s family members, acquaintances, or friends who would come forward and tell the truth, thereby discrediting Giuffre’s allegations against Stephen Hawking. He even instructed Maxwell to "reward" the person who agreed to help.

Dated January 12, 2015, the email further stated that although Epstein and the physicist knew each other, the latter was never part of his underaged s*x parties, nor did he ever coerce anyone to be intimate with Hawking, not even Giuffre.

Besides Giuffre’s claims, Stephen Hawking was allegedly photographed in 2006 taking a submarine tour and attending a barbecue event on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. This happened on his way back from a conference, reportedly funded by Epstein’s financing and investment company, on the neighboring island of Saint Thomas.

The email also had Epstein deny that he had dinner with Bill Clinton, even though he frequently traveled on his private jet, Lolita Express, around the world on his business ventures. The document mentions how the former U.S. President and billionaire allegedly “liked them young” regarding his choice of women.

It is noteworthy that the latest court documents were part of Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit, which was settled in 2017. Later, Epstein committed suicide inside prison after being convicted during his ongoing trial in August 2019. Maxwell, on the other hand, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2021 and is the only person ever held legally accountable for the s*x trafficking ring.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered unsealing the names of Epstein’s associates, the first set of which containing around 170 names was released on Wednesday.

For those uninitiated, Stephen Hawking was a theoretical physicist best known for his Black Hole theories, which have applications in both relativity and quantum mechanics. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 66 and was wheelchair-borne for most of his life. He was diagnosed with ALS, a motor neuron disease, in 1963 at the age of 21 and was paralyzed for the rest of his lifetime. Hawking was married twice and had three children with his first wife, Jane Wilde.