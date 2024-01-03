"Where's the list?"- When Israel Adesanya reacted to Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell being sentenced to twenty years in prison 

Back in 2022, Israel Adesanya, like others, expressed his desire to view Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates in the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing. The then-UFC middleweight champion demanded to know who else was taking part in Epstein's lewd behavior.

The American financier, who gained infamy due to his sexual misconduct, died in 2019 under controversial circumstances. It caused many, like three-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington, to openly dismiss the official version of events, which states that Epstein took his own life.

"Ghislaine Maxwell just got put away for 20 years. So she was supplying kids for all these f***ing p*dos, right? Where's the list?"

Check out Israel Adesanya demanding to see Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates in the clip below:

Adesanya is one of the most outspoken figures in MMA, and has never been afraid of speaking his mind. Unfortunately, for his fans, he has recently embarked on a hiatus after losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The fight is widely regarded as the greatest upset in the history of the 185-pound division.

It was also defined by deeply personal trash talk on Strickland's part, as he accused Adesanya of abusing his own dog, which bothered 'The Last Stylebender' to such an extent that he sought an apology from Strickland right after losing to him at UFC 293.

Strickland, however, reacted to Adesanya's anguish with amusement. So far, there has been no serious indication of a potential Adesanya return anytime soon.

Israel Adesanya was interested in headlining UFC 300

As one of the biggest stars in MMA, Israel Adesanya headlining UFC 300 seems like a given, especially during his middleweight title run. Unfortunately, he has since lost the championship to Sean Strickland. Before the stunning defeat, however, Adesanya expressed an interest in taking part in UFC 300.

Though now that he has embarked on a lengthy sabbatical from the sport, it is unlikely that he returns, especially as a headline act. With no championship and the memory of his last fight being a lopsided loss, he is not in a strong position to headline such a marquee card.