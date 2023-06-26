UFC star Israel Adesanya questions the legitimacy of the Andrew Tate case with a hilarious photo - "Is this how he was charged?"

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has commented on the Andrew Tate case with a humorous meme on social media.

Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two other individuals, was recently hit with multiple charges, including rape and human trafficking.

'The Last Stylebender' uploaded a doctored picture of the former kickboxer in handcuffs being handled by anime characters. In the caption of the post, Adesanya questioned the legitimacy of the news of Tate being charged:

"Legit question… Is this how he was charged? Cuz it seems fake to be honest."

Israel Adesanya

Is this how he was charged?

"Legit question… Is this how he was charged? Cuz it seems fake to be honest."

Israel Adesanya was last in action this past April, when he went up against Alex Pereira in a championship rematch. Prior to the encounter, Adesanya had suffered his first MMA loss at middleweight at the hands of the Brazilian at UFC 281.

But at UFC 287, 'The Last Stylebender' bounced back and knocked Pereira out in the second round, reclaiming his place on the middleweight throne.

The Nigerian-New Zealander does not have his next fight lined up yet but he is expected to take on the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, which will take place at UFC 290 in July.

Adesanya has gone on record to state that he wished for du Plessis to emerge victorious as he wants to take on 'Stillknocks' next:

"I'm gonna manifest him winning this fight in the first round and when he does, I'm gonna be right there in the cage so he can turn around in September and no bullsh*t, 'I'm hurt,' this and that. Nope, we're gonna fight in Sydney in September...I will show him who the f*ck I am."

Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on Andrew Tate

Israel Adesanya appears to have a positive opinion about controversial influencer Andrew Tate. A few months ago, 'The Last Stylebender' made an appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast, where he spoke about the former kickboxer.

Adesanya showered praise on Tate and said that he, along with people like Jordan Peterson and David Goggins, is motivating men to learn accountability in a world that is trying to weaken them:

"Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on how the world is trying to soften men,



Also how people like Andrew Tate and others are pushing men to be men again.



Also how people like Andrew Tate and others are pushing men to be men again.

