Israel Adesanya heaps praise on Andrew Tate for keeping men "accountable"

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently lauded controversial internet sensation Andrew Tate. Tate was recently released from detention and remains under house arrest in Romania.

Known for promoting a rather aggressive brand of masculinity, 'Cobra' was arrested last December on allegations of rape and human trafficking. Adesanya credited 'Top G' for pushing men to be "accountable" in an era when the world is out to soften them.

'The Last Stylebender' also compared Tate to messianic male rights activist Jordan Peterson and former Navy SEAL-turned-motivational speaker David Goggins. The UFC middleweight champ told retired MMA fighter Emilio Urrutia on the Honey Badger Hour podcast:

"At least read the article before you make an informed decision. And sometimes even the articles, depends where you get it from, they could be salacious, slanderous, misleading, but Jordan, Andrew, Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

Israel @stylebender Adesanya talks about how the world is trying to soften men, And how individuals such as @Cobratate are helping revive masculinity.

Adesanya also compared the current 'emasculation' of men to an earlier period when kings would slay all the young males in their rival kingdoms to assert perpetual dominance.

What is Israel Adesanya's opinion of Andrew Tate?

Israel Adesanya and Andrew Tate have a common background in combat sports: kickboxing. However, 'The Last Stylebender' admittedly had no knowledge of Tate during his GLORY kickboxing days.

It was only after Tate shot to fame overnight with controversial comments about women that Adesanya learned about 'Cobra'. The Kiwi praised Tate's 'genius' marketing strategy that has flooded the internet with his clips. The 33-year-old said ahead of his UFC 281 clash against Alex Pereira last November:

"Then listening to guys like Andrew Schulz talk about the smart system he did, he paid people to post or make pages about him and flood the internet. If he created that marketing strategy that's genius."

He added:

"If he shows respect, I show respect. I take things at face value. I've never met him in my life so I have no anything with him. Some of his message I can understand people didn't like, but I've heard some of it and I feel he delivers it in a different way. I like Jordan Peterson. He gets the same message across, but without the bravado."

Both Israel Adesanya and Andrew Tate recently cheered for Moroccan football icon Achraf Hakimi as the PSG right-back avoided his wife's alimony demands via a legal loophole.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

♟️ News 24/7 @News247Ug

She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.

Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of…

