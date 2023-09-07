What did Israel Adesanya do to his dog? Sean Strickland reacts to old videos of his UFC 293 opponent

Israel Adesanya will take on Sean Strickland this Saturday at UFC 293. The pair will compete for the promotion's middleweight championship, which 'The Last Stylebender' reclaimed in a recent grudge match with longtime combat sports rival Alex Pereira.

While many expect Adesanya to triumph over Strickland this Saturday, fans are anticipating an explosive pre-fight press conference, given 'Tarzan's' penchant for outlandish trash talk and the recent videos about Adesanya and his deceased pet dog that have been making the rounds.

Sean Strickland recently reacted to an old video of Israel Adesanya interacting with his pet dog Milli. The short clip shows the reigning middleweight kingpin cuddling his dog on his couch before lowering his hand and fondling its genitals in a move that led to widespread condemnation from the MMA community.

Now, with UFC 293 just days away, the video has resurfaced, with popular YouTubers like THE MMA GURU covering the incident in several videos, one of which Sean Strickland reacted to. Even Dricus du Plessis, who's been at loggerheads with the champion, reacted to the video on Instagram.

With the pre-fight press conference scheduled for sometime today, fans would not be misguided to expect Sean Strickland to bring up the video, in addition to all of the trash talk he has already aimed at Adesanya for claiming to be Chinese in a commercial he filmed in the past.

Though regardless of his efforts to unnerve Adesanya, Strickland is not expected to win at UFC 293, barring a Bisping-esque miracle, like when 'The Count' dethroned Luke Rockhold as the middleweight champion years ago at UFC 199.

Is Sean Strickland on a winning streak as he faces Israel Adesanya?

The latest challenger to Israel Adesanya's stranglehold over the UFC middleweight division isn't the most threatening opponent to 'The Last Stylebender', at least on paper. Sean Strickland doesn't possess the earth-shattering knockout power to behead his foes, nor is he an elite-level kickboxer like Alex Pereira.

Furthermore, his wrestling and grappling skills are not highly regarded enough for him to trouble Adesanya. However, his tenacious fighting style has allowed him to build a respectable win streak ahead of his title fight, with two consecutive victories since his controversial loss to Jared Cannonier.