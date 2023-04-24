Israel Adesanya has come underfire from MMA fans after retweeting a video of himself touching his dog inappropriately.

Adesanya has been on cloud nine in recent weeks after his stunning performance at UFC 287 saw him finally conquer his 'Boogeyman'. The Nigerian New Zealander KO'd Alex Pereira in the second round of their MMA rematch which saw him not only earn his first win over his rival, but become the first two-time middleweight champion in UFC history.

Fans have since been left bewildered, however, after Adesanya revealed that his dog 'Millionaire' passed away by retweeting an inappropriate video of himself and his dog.

"RIP Milli"

In the video, a younger Adesanya is seen cuddling with 'Milli' on his bed and scratching their belly. The Nigerian New Zealander then briefly moves his hand to an innapropriate area of the dog.

Fans have slammed Adesanya for retweeting the controversial video, with one fan suggesting the video is grounds for "bestiality."

"This aint even trolling, its literal bestiality, imagine off camera, dogs better off now"

Fans have slammed Adesanya for retweeting the controversial video, with one fan suggesting the video is grounds for "bestiality."

"This aint even trolling, its literal bestiality, imagine off camera, dogs better off now"

Another fan pleaded with the 185lb champ to delete the post as soon as possible.

"Still time to delete this bro"

Another fan pleaded with the 185lb champ to delete the post as soon as possible.

"Still time to delete this bro"

Twitter user @markk_ohhh stated that sometimes it's hard being a supporter of Israel Adesanya.

"It's hard being an Izzy fan"

Check out more reactions to the video below:

"why would you bring light to this video"

"I believe that there is still time to delete this young king."

"I'm gonna do my best to forget about this. Wish me luck"

Israel Adesanya reacts to Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis matchup

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya hopes Dricus du Plessis will be victorious when he faces Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

'The Last Stylebender' is patiently waiting to make his next title defense after recapturing the title earlier this month. Whittaker was expected to fight for the title next had Pereira defended the belt, but his previous two losses to Adesanya have meant he must prove himself once again.

Whittaker and du Plessis' upcoming clash is therefore expected to be a No.1 contender bout, and Israel Adesanya has not hidden away who he'd rather face.

The South African contender first addressed the middleweight champ by tweeting:

"So you say I haven't earned my title shot yet? Hold my beer watch this.. #preparetobeamazed #ufc290"

'The Last Stylebender' then responded to du Plessis' call out by pleading with the 29-year-old to get the job done against Whittaker. Adesanya wrote:

"Please win."

