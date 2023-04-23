Israel Adesanya gives two-word reaction to Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker title eliminator

Israel Adesanya will be keenly watching the upcoming middleweight title eliminator between Dricus du Plessis and Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8. The UFC middleweight champion is even openly rooting for one party.

Promising to amaze his detractors at the International Fight Week matchup, Dricus du Plessis recently wrote on Twitter:

"So you say I haven’t earned my title shot yet? Hold my beer watch this.. #preparetobeamazed🇿🇦 #ufc290"

Hoping for the South African's victory, Adesanya commented:

"Please win."

Israel Adesanya reclaimed his UFC title with a brutal second-round KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 earlier this month. 'The Last Stylebender' went on to issue a callout to the surging du Plessis, who is undefeated in the UFC and has finished four of his total five outings.

However, UFC matchmakers, like many others, seemingly want 'Stillknocks' to prove himself one more time, this time against former champ Robert Whittaker. Meanwhile, Adesanya's hunger for new blood is understandable considering he has already beaten 'Bobby Knuckles' twice in addition to wiping out the rest of the division.

The UFC 290 card currently looks like this:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – (featherweight title fight)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – (flyweight title fight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Tresean Gore vs. Bo Nickal

Israel Adesanya's arch rival Alex Pereira gives his prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

Alex Pereira's short stint atop the middleweight division ended with his first title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. Shutting down all debates about a potential trilogy clash, 'Poatan' subsequently announced that he would be moving up to light heavyweight next.

Pereira recently shared his prediction for the upcoming title eliminator between Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis. The Brazilian believes it'll be an easy payday for 'The Reaper', whom he was expected to fight at one point. 'Poatan' responded to the announcement of the fight:

"Easy money for @robwhittakermma !!!"

Meanwhile, Dana White has confirmed that the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Robert Whittaker will go on to fight Israel Adesanya. The 53-year-old said:

“The winner of that fight will fight [Israel] Adesanya later this year, and that fight is targeted for Sydney, Australia.”

Catch White's comments below:

