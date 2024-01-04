What happened to Stephen Hawking? ALS diagnosis details revealed as scientist's name appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s emails 

A new batch of court documents revealed that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell corresponded about the late scientist Stephen Hawking. In the same, the convicted s*x offender asked his alleged accomplice Maxwell to not accuse the physicist of taking part in salacious activities.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In the 946-page documents containing emails sent from Epstein to Maxwell, the former asked his partner, Maxwell, if someone would deny certain allegations concerning the scientist. This comes after one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Gieuffre claimed that Epstein forced her to get intimate with him and the professor while she was underage.

In an email sent to Maxwell, Epstein asked her if any of Gieufffre’s friends or family would come forward to help prove that the allegations were false.

He also mentioned a Virgin Islands event that Gieuffre had brought up in her allegations. Hawking had reportedly attended the same after making an appearance at an Epstein-funded function on the island of St Thomas.

With the latest revelations, people have turned curious about the professor’s Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, as per research done on Google trends.

Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at the young age of 21

According to Orlando Health, Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) when he was just 21 years old.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ALS is a motor neuron disease that affects voluntary muscles like those used when one chews, talks, and moves their limbs. As time progresses, the muscles can get weaker, making it difficult to walk, talk, swallow, and breathe.

The Mayo Clinic shared that symptoms may include tripping and falling, trouble walking, hand weakness, slurred speech, twitching in arms, shoulders, and tongue, and untimely yawning, laughing, and crying among other symptoms.

According to Time, only 5% of patients live longer than 20 years of age in most cases. Several medical experts have hence found Stephen Hawking’s longevity interesting. The scientist died at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018.

The scientist managed to live with the uncurable disease for over 50 years while being completely dependent on others and technology for everything. He wrote on his website:

“I try to lead as normal a life as possible, and not think about my condition, or regret the things it prevents me from doing, which are not that many… I have been lucky that my condition has progressed more slowly than is often the case. But it shows that one need not lose hope.”

Stephen Hawking was wheelchair-bound in the 1960s and was also having trouble writing. His speech began to decline in the following decade. In 1985, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, which made it difficult for him to breathe. To cure the same, doctors had to perform a tracheotomy, which led to him losing the ability to speak.

He since used a computer system which was operated with his cheeks.

Hawking had three children with his first wife Jane Wilde, whom he married in the 1960s. However, the couple divorced in the 1970s.