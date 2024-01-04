“So many rich people are about to be exposed!”: Internet reacts as court releases Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Bill Clinton & more

During the late hours of January 3, the Jeffrey Epstein documents, dubbed Epstein list, were released by the court, unsealed. According to USA Today, the much-anticipated Epstein list contains the names of former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

However, they have not been accused of “any wrongdoing involving the disgraced s*x trafficking financier,” aka late Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, the list also had names of Britain’s Prince Andrew and famous litigator Alan Dershowitz, who have been identified as direct associates of Jeffrey Epstein, making them guilty of similar wrongdoings.

As soon as the Epstein list saw the light of day, the internet was flooded with all kinds of reactions. In this regard, an X user posted saying many “rich people” were about to be “exposed.”

“The world will never be the same”: Netizens have diverse reactions to the release of Jeffrey Epstein list

Late on Wednesday, the long-awaited Epstein list was finally published unsealed by the court. It had names of billionaires Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. However, their association with Jeffrey Epstein or the nature of wrongdoing are not the same, as per USA Today.

For instance, Bill Clinton (Doe 36) was named as someone who occasionally flew on Epstein’s private plane, The Lolita Express. His name came up because a witness reportedly said that she once saw him as one of Epstein’s guests.

Likewise, Donald Trump’s name on the list is about the time when Epstein allegedly was quoted saying that he would invite the real-estate magnate to a casino. He was also one of the frequent passengers on Epstein’s private jet. The court document also mentions how a witness stated she was never forced to have s*xual relations with the former President.

Meanwhile, both Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz have been accused as Epstein’s accomplices, but they have denied having done anything wrong. The latter even told Fox News that “the woman who accused me has now stated categorically that she may have misidentified me continuously with someone else.” He also added how he had never met, heard, or spoken to the woman in concern.

Some of the other notable names on the Jeffrey Epstein list include model Naomi Campbell, business magnate Bill Gates, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Barack Obama’s close aide Mr. Burns, Professor and scientist Stephen Hawking, billionaire hedge fund founder Glenn Dubin, Dubin’s former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo, magician David Copperfield, Tony Figueroa, fashion mogul Lex Wexner, businessman Doug Band, and late modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

These people, too, have maintained their innocence so far. Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers Johanna Sjoberg and Annie Farmer were also named.

Since the list was unsealed and publicly revealed, social media users have had various kinds of reactions. Here are some of them from X.

According to USA Today, most of the names and documents released late on Wednesday were part of the 2015 lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims Virginia Giuffre, and were previously redacted. However, in December, the federal court judge Loretta Preska asked them to be released.

The case has been settled ever since, with Jeffrey Epstein dead (he committed suicide in his cell while awaiting trial in August 2019 before which he pled guilty to s*xual abuse and s*x trafficking) and his co-conspirator and former girlfriend Ghislane Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021.

It is also noteworthy that Wednesday’s list is not Epstein’s client list and thus contained names of many others (a total of 170), including Epstein’s s*x abuse victims Carolyn Andriano (Doe 5) and Courtney Wild (Doe 185), litigation witnesses, former employees (South African couple Miles and Cathy Alexander who worked for eight years on Epstein’s Island, longtime butler Jo Jo Fontanella, and pilot Dave Rodgers) and other known associates.

More names are expected to be released on Thursday.