Who was Costa Titch? Tributes pour in as South African rapper collapses on stage and dies aged 28

Rapper Costa Titch has passed away at the age of 28, according to his family on Instagram. Before his death, the rapper was performing at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday, March 11, 2023, where he collapsed on stage.

Videos of Titch's collapse also went viral on social media platforms where he stood up and continued performing until he lost consciousness again. An official statement was shared on his Instagram page with a picture featuring him.

It stated that death tragically knocked at their door and robbed them of their "beloved son, brother, and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou," Costa Titch's real name. The statement continued:

"It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time."

They also expressed their gratitude for all those who were present during Titch's final moments. The family members wrote that they are facing a difficult phase while trying to explain the tragedy they have faced.

Requesting everyone to give them some privacy as they mourn Titch's loss, the statement ended by saying that the family is grateful for the fans' support and love. They added that they are grateful for the fans and that they hope the fans continue "uplift him (the rapper) even in spirit."

Costa Titch is known for his albums and singles

Born in 1995 in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, South Africa, Costa never revealed much about his parents. However, he has addressed his mother, saying that she once told him that the friends he had would have a great influence on the success of his life.

Titch was initially interested in South African languages and he aimed to make hip-hop music in Zulu because English is very uncommon in South Africa. He first tried his luck in dancing after shifting to Johannesburg and became a member of the New Age Steez dance crew.

Costa Titch released a few albums in his career (Image via costatitch/Instagram)

The entire group participated in the Hip Hop International Dance Competition and grabbed the 14th spot. Speaking about his experience working with the team, Fitch said in an interview with Red Bull that he was a versatile dancer and besides ballet, he has tried various forms of dancing like hip hop and contemporary.

He later became interested in rapping and while making his debut in the music industry, he collaborated with well-known faces from the hip-hop industry. He was known for his single Activate.

Titch released a few albums like For Real Trappers Only, OMWTFYB, Wonderland EP, Gqom Land, and Fallen Kings. He was also famous for his singles like Great, Blessings, Monate C, Big Deal, Super Soft, Out Like a Light, Bula Sekele, Just Do It, Goat, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Costa Titch has gained recognition all these years for his successful career in the music industry. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Agang @Agang_Ahi Damn. RIP Costa Titch Damn. RIP Costa Titch https://t.co/1uXUDTarSW

Don Billiato @casspernyovest RIP Costa Titch. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP Costa Titch. Condolences to his family and fans.

𝐍𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐞 @nwanyebinladen RIP Costa Titch RIP Costa Titch https://t.co/zQN4pvl6hD

Rumani® @RealMrumaDrive RIP Costa Titch Legends are leaving usRIP Costa Titch Legends are leaving us😭RIP Costa Titch💔 https://t.co/fSBVvcIbwT

Kgopolo @PhilMphela



Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away.



He was 27.



#RIPCostaTitch RIP: Costa TitchNelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away.He was 27. RIP: Costa Titch Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27. #RIPCostaTitch https://t.co/u6VP3p7x88

YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 @ThisIsColbert

, Riky Rick and AKA



A month later, I am here to put another flower for the Great Costa Titch.



RIP Gents, thank you for the music, love and more



Boity Drugs Mobi Dixon Three angels in one song: #RIPCostaTitch , Riky Rick and AKAA month later, I am here to put another flower for the Great Costa Titch.RIP Gents, thank you for the music, love and moreBoity Drugs Mobi Dixon #NOTA Akon Ultra Lucas Radebe Yvonne Lorch Mbalula Kanye West Three angels in one song: #RIPCostaTitch, Riky Rick and AKA A month later, I am here to put another flower for the Great Costa Titch.💔RIP Gents, thank you for the music, love and more ❤Boity Drugs Mobi Dixon #NOTA Akon Ultra Lucas Radebe Yvonne Lorch Mbalula Kanye West https://t.co/DIII3RW35O

SIBA @siba_dee Wtf is happening in the music industry??? RIP Costa Titch Wtf is happening in the music industry??? RIP Costa Titch 💔 https://t.co/0RrV7WjWFh

EAZY @_kamohelotloti



RIP Costa Titch There's some sort of Cult happening ka SA MUSIC INDUSTRY🤞🏾.RIP Costa Titch There's some sort of Cult happening ka SA MUSIC INDUSTRY🤞🏾.RIP Costa Titch 💚💚💚 https://t.co/3SdzUj83mg

BONO @officially_Bono



This whole remix is gone?

#costatitch Rip Costa titchThis whole remix is gone? Rip Costa titch 😭This whole remix is gone?😭💔#costatitch https://t.co/R6zauQVyaP

Details about his funeral and cause of death weren't released at the time of writing this article.

