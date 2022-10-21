WATCH: Bizzare video shows machete-wielding man rapping and knocking on doors in Florida

On October 17, 2022, surveillance cameras in Florida captured footage of a machete-wielding man knocking on the doors of multiple homes in Broward County.

In the footage, a bald, bespectacled man in slacks, an office shirt, and a tie can be seen approaching the door with a machete in his hand. The suspect knocked on the door with the back of the machete before proceeding to walk away.

In other home surveillance clips, the suspect can be seen repeating this behavior. However, as reported by ClickOrlando that in all instances, he leaves before someone can answer the door.

The New York Post reported that in the wake of these incidents, Florida authorities have increased the number of patrols in the area. The suspect's identity and motivations remain unknown.

Responses to Florida's machete-wielding suspect

According to Live5News, the suspect has been known to be active around the Lauderhill neighborhood in South Florida. In the footage, he typically knocked on doors in the early hours of the morning, with one of the instances taking place at approximately 5 am.

In their efforts to identify the suspect, local authorities have requested people in the area to check surveillance cameras for more potential sightings.

One local resident, a man who chose to remain anonymous, expressed his concern after the suspect knocked on his door. The man said:

“We just hope somebody knows who the person is, that way we have peace of mind of what happens… We don’t want the person coming around again, right? So, we want to know exactly who it is."

Another man told the local outlet:

“I see some random dude just come knocking on the door with the back of a machete. Then, he just disappears as quick as he came.”

An anonymous Florida couple in the area expressed their shock at the fact that the man had knocked on their door. They were particularly concerned, as they have a 4-year-old son.

The woman said:

“It’s so mysterious that we have no idea whatsoever of his intent."

She noted that her neighbor across the street also saw the man repeating the behavior on her own surveillance cameras. She further said:

“They saw the same thing that he went up to their front door in the exact same way and did the same."

The anonymous woman went on to note that the man's oddly formal attire was the strangest aspect, as it confused victims about his potential motivations.

She commented:

"He didn’t look like someone who… was just, I guess, lost or confused. He seemed very intentional, very business-like, like he was dressed for business, just with the machete."

At the time of the writing, the case still remains under police investigation.

