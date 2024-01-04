What is the Lolita Express? All you need to know about the infamous private jet involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking case

In the wake of the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s much-anticipated list of associates, the name of Lolita Express has come under scrutiny. According to Newsweek, it is the name of the private jet owned by convicted s*x offender and trafficker, late Jeffrey Epstein.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about s*xual abuse and trafficking. Readers' discretion is advised.

The news outlet cites that many prominent powerful people flew on Lolita Express, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, billionaire Ron Burkle, model Naomi Campbell, celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz, and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others.

The Lolita Express is the Boeing 727-200 private passenger jet, owned by Jeffrey Epstein.

Exploring, in brief, all there is to know about the Lolita Express, Jeffrey Epstein's private jet

Convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, who s*xually abused and trafficked underaged girls as young as 14 years old between 2002 and 2005, owned a lot of properties where his criminal activities took place.

One of them was the Lolita Express, a Boeing 727-200 private plane, with a capacity to accommodate 200 passengers aboard. The jet used a Bloomberg terminal, which allowed Epstein to conduct most of his official work midair.

According to Newsweek, the name Lolita Express was given by locals as the private plane often landed and took off with underaged females at Little Saint James, a small private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Lolita” in it referred to the 1955 novel of the same name written by Russian-American author Vladimir Nabokov, which revolved around a middle-aged French literature professor, who moved to New England and became obsessed with a 12-year-old girl, Dolores Hes. Later in the fiction, the protagonist kidnaps and s*xually abuses her, giving her the nickname, Lolita.

As per The Cut, the Lolita Express was a midsized, three-engine commercial jet and was used by Jeffrey Epstein to “shuttle underaged girls between New York and Palm Beach.” However, it also took international flights for Epstein’s socialite friends including Bill Clinton.

Newsweek additionally reported that Lolita Express was the frequent site of underage s*x parties, organized by Epstein’s accomplice and partner Ghislane Maxwell. In fact, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who sued Maxwell and Epstein in 2015 for recruiting her as one of their many “s*x slaves,” also stated that she was r*ped on the Lolita Express among other Epstein properties.

Giuffre even accused British royal Prince Andrew and former Harvard law professor and celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz of s*xually abusing her on the private jet, following which she was always paid for “entertaining” Epstein’s friends. The names of the duo also appear repeatedly on Lolita Express’ flight logs.

Lolita Express also had a luxury interior with a large bed, red velvet armchairs, sofas, and padded floors on it, where group s*xual assault of minors would take place, as per Chauntae Davies’ statement to Inside Edition in 2019. She was an air hostess and masseuse hired by Jeffrey Epstein.

The private jet, which operated mostly between 1991 and 2005, also ferried Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in 2002 to help them raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, as reported by The Cut.

Independent reported that Epstein’s longtime chief pilot and associate Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr even admitted to flying Lolita Express “every four days” since he was hired in 1991, with both Epstein and Maxwell on board. Interestingly, prior to his arrest in July 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was believed to have sold the Lolita Express.

Apart from Lolita Express, Epstein also owned another Boeing airplane, alongside a Black Gulfstream, private helicopter, and twin-engine Cessna 421. In his fleet of private aircraft, Epstein flew all around the globe, including his eight-story mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Palm Beach estate, 51,000 square feet ranch in New Mexico, and Little Saint James, often regarded as the “Island of Sin.”