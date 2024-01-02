Fact Check: Have the Epstein Island flight logs been released? Airport code speculation erupts amid viral tweet document

On Monday, January 1, 2024, flight logs revealing names of prominent men who took trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s famed “Lolita Express'' jet surfaced online. The flight logs, which included names Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, began circulating on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of hundreds of sealed documents about late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein set to be made public this week.

The documents stem from a 2015 civil lawsuit accusing Epstein and his paramour Ghislaine Maxwell of directing a trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, to have s*x with Prince Andrew and several other prominent men.

While Price Andrew’s name was made public in the case, the document is said to include 150 names "John and Jane Does" associated with the s*x offender for allegations of wrongdoing or having worked for Epstein or just flown on his planes.

As the world awaits the release of the documents, flight logs revealing names of ex-presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who reportedly flew in the late financier's jet, began circulating online and were shared by multiple social media users.

However, while the flight logs were released, it is important to note they have been publicly available since December 2021 during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial. Furthermore, it should be noted that while Bill Clinton and Donald Trump did fly on the late s*x offender's famed “Lolita Express” jet, there is no evidence to suggest they visited the infamous Epstein Island in the Caribbean, the center of his international s*x trafficking ring.

Amid renewed interest in the logs, a social media user indicated Epstein Island flights appear under the airport code TIST for Cyril E. King Airport St. Thomas, the largest international airport in the United States Virgin Islands.

The flight logs showed Prince Andrew listed under the code TIST, suggesting that he flew to the Island. However, Clinton and Trump were not listed beside the airport code TIST.

Jeffery Epstein old flight logs explored amid renewed interest online

Amid anticipation for the soon-to-be-released Epstein client list, old flight logs from the late s*x offenders “Lolita Express” jet resurfaced online, revealing former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump as some of the high-profile passengers who were associated with the p*dophile.

Former US Sen. George Mitchell and Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, the former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, and actor Kevin Spacey were some of the other passengers outed on the s*x offender's flight log that has been in the public domain for years. However, it has generated new interest amid the soon-to-be-released client list.

Shortly after, several people began slamming the passengers online as many believed flying on the disgraced financier’s jet served as evidence they visited Epstein Island in the Caribbean, the center of his international s*x trafficking ring. However, it is important to note that while the former president did fly on the jet, there is no proof of him visiting the island.

A social media user also pointed out flights to Virgin Island are under the airport code TIST. The former president's name does not appear under the code, suggesting they never flew to the United States Virgin Islands.

The log showed that Trump took seven trips on the late financier's private plane between 1993 and 1997, sometimes with members of his family. The log also showed Clinton took nine trips on the jet to places, including Paris, Bangkok, and Brunei, but the former president did not visit the infamous Epstein Island which was purchased in 1998.

Virginia Giuffre had accused Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell in the 2015 lawsuit

In the 2015 lawsuit, while the victim, Virginia Giuffre, made no allegations of wrongdoing by Clinton, she had alleged she met Clinton on the disgraced financier's private Caribbean island. However, the claims were proven false after the flight logs showed Clinton did not fly to the island.

During the trial, Giuffre also alleged that, besides Prince Andrew, she was directed to have s*x with former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, the late fashion and modeling director Jean Luc Brunel, billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, and former New Mexico governor, Bill Richardson.

While Majority Leader George Mitchell denied the allegations, social media users citing flight logs pointed out an individual named GM flew to the infamous Island on multiple occasions.

However, none of the men named in the victim's deposition were charged with a crime in connection with the Epstein case.