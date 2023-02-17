Who is Jes Staley? Jeffrey Epstein Snow White emails spark mass outrage 

Business executive Jes Staley recently came under fire for being in contact with late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Email discussions where the two referred to a woman as a Disney princess recently came to light. Netizens have since expressed rage over several high-profile officials not being reprimanded for having ties with the s*x offender.

Over 1200 emails were reportedly exchanged between Jeffrey Epstein and Jes Staley. In one of the many, the woman who was allegedly procured for Staley was referred to as a Disney princess. In an email, Staley told Epstein- “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.” Epstein went on to ask “which character” he would “like next.” Staley responded by saying- “Beauty and the Beast.”

Stew Peters @realstewpeters



Epstein: "What character would you like next?"



Staley: "Beauty and the Beast"



Epstein: "Well, one side is available"



Emails sent by JP Morgan executive Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010.



ONE YEAR AFTER Epstein got out… Staley: "That was fun. Say hi to Snow White"Epstein: "What character would you like next?"Staley: "Beauty and the Beast"Epstein: "Well, one side is available"Emails sent by JP Morgan executive Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010.ONE YEAR AFTER Epstein got out… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Staley: "That was fun. Say hi to Snow White"Epstein: "What character would you like next?" Staley: "Beauty and the Beast"Epstein: "Well, one side is available"Emails sent by JP Morgan executive Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010.ONE YEAR AFTER Epstein got out… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IMLugrUI9q

The US Virgin Islands lawsuit, which has accused JP Morgan Chase of helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic women and girls, has also alleged that Epstein wired $2000 from his JP Morgan account to a woman in January 2009, during one of Staley’s visits to Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

In August of the same year, Epstein asked Staley if he would require anything during his travels to the UK. The latter responded by saying- “Yep.” At the end of the month, Epstein wired $3000 to the aforementioned woman.

It has also been alleged that Staley, who was also a boss at Barclays, visited Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Little St James private island in the US Virgin Islands. USVI’s lawsuit revealed in a document that Staley sent the following message to Epstein:

“So when all hell breaks lose, and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace. Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

Who is Jes Staley? Former Barclays exec comes under fire for links to Jeffrey Epstein

The 66-year-old was born in Boston, Massachusetts. James “Jes” E. Staley joined JP Morgan Chase after graduating with an economics degree. This was just the beginning of his 30-year-old tenure at the banking giant. He climbed the ladder to become the boss of the firm’s investment banking division. He was also quick to become the right-hand man for JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon.

The BBC claims that Jes Staley first developed a “professional relationship” with Jeffrey Epstein in 2000, when the former became the head of the bank’s private client division.

Suzanne Seddon @suzseddon

Staley just had 1,200 emails released between him and Epstein where they discussed Disney princesses and Epstein Island visits, among other things. 🤬 A picture of former JP Morgan exec Jes Staley hanging with pals Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates in 2011.Staley just had 1,200 emails released between him and Epstein where they discussed Disney princesses and Epstein Island visits, among other things. A picture of former JP Morgan exec Jes Staley hanging with pals Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates in 2011.Staley just had 1,200 emails released between him and Epstein where they discussed Disney princesses and Epstein Island visits, among other things. 👀👿🤬 https://t.co/fPQ11AFYOO

Staley left the firm in 2013 and went on to join hedge fund Blue Mountain Capital Management. In 2015, he went on to become a Barclays boss from which he was fired in November 2021 after his alleged links to Epstein came to light.

Responding to the USVI lawsuit which has linked Staley to Epstein, Staley’s lawyer said in an interview in the past:

“We wish to make it expressly clear that our client had no involvement in any of the alleged crimes committed by Mr Epstein.”

Netizens react to Jes Staley’s email transactions with Jeffrey Epstein

Internet users were left agonized by the email correspondences which had come to light. Many expressed disgust over Staley not being reprimanded by the law for his actions. Others also rallied for other business execs to be exposed and held accountable for their links to Epstein. A few comments online read:

Kim @Kim81162873 @realstewpeters When are they going to have to pay the consequences? @realstewpeters When are they going to have to pay the consequences?

javabu @Javabu_ @unusual_whales We need to hold them all accountable. @unusual_whales We need to hold them all accountable.

This is not the only lawsuit Staley has been embroiled in. The father-of-two has also been accused of “personally observing s*xual abuse of young women” by Epstein.

Poll : 0 votes