Is MGM’s The Winter King based on a novel? Details explored

The Winter King is the latest historical drama from MGM+ set to release in August 2023. Based on a novel of the same name, the upcoming historical drama is set to provide a fresh outlook on the timeless legend of King Arthur. Going beyond the traditional portrayal, the novel and the forthcoming series showcase Arthur as a gritty warlord navigating the challenges of a fractured Britain.

The Winter King promises dramatic battles, political intrigue, and stunning views of the United Kingdom, with Iain De Caestecker in King Arthur's role and a varied and skilled cast to support him.

A cover of the novel by Bernard Cornwell (image via Amazon)

Sony Pictures Television's production company Bad Wolf is the leading producer of the series, and it has been adapted by Kate Brooke (A Discovery of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt).

The Winter King is based on the book, The Winter King: A Novel of Arthur, part of the Warlord Chronicles trilogy by Bernard Cornwell. Read on to explore more about the book and what you can expect from the adapted series releasing soon on MGM+.

The Winter King: A Novel of Arthur - What to expect from the television adaptation of the novel

The novel by Bernard Cornwell was first published in 1995 as a part of a tripartite novel series. The first book, titled The Winter King: A Novel of Arthur, serves as the basis of adaptation for the first season of the upcoming MGM+ historical drama.

Here is an outlook and synopsis of the book as per the author Bernard Cornwell:

"Once upon a time, in a land that was called Britain, these things happened ... well, maybe. The Warlord Trilogy is my attempt to tell the story of Arthur, 'Rex Quondam Rexque Futurus', the Once and Future King, although I doubt he ever was a king. I suspect he was a great warlord of the sixth century. Nennius, who was one of the earliest historians to mention Arthur, calls him the 'dux bellorum' - leader of battles or warlord."

Expand Tweet

The Winter King series offers a new and realistic portrayal of King Arthur's life by shifting the focus from the prototypical future king to a brutal warlord. Inspired by Bernard Cornwell's novel trilogy, the narrative is seen through the eyes of Derfel, a character who perceives Arthur's unparalleled greatness amidst his evident imperfections—the Warlord Chronicles by Cornwell centers on Derfel (played by Stuart Campbell), the series narrator. The audience may enjoy a unique rendition of the King Arthur narrative thanks to Derfel's point of view.

The 10-episode series revolves around Bernard Cornwell's novels, depicting the fifth century's Dark Ages. It follows the rise of Arthur Pendragon, a disowned illegitimate child of King Uther who must deal with the difficulties of a divided Britain.

The series will be available on ITVX for UK viewers after its initial exclusive release on MGM+.