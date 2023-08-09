The Winter King on MGM+: Full cast and characters explored 

MGM+ is set to premiere The Winter King, their latest historical drama, in August 2023. The historical drama is based on the book, The Winter King: A Novel of Arthur, which is part of the Warlord Chronicles trilogy written by Bernard Cornwell.

The upcoming series will reportedly bring to life the legend of the famous King Arthur (portrayed by Iain De Caestecker.)

Arthur is a heroic figure, who happens to be the illegitimate son of King Uther, played by Eddie Marsan. The story is set in the Dark Ages, specifically during the 5th century. Arthur, who has been banished, takes center stage in this series. As an outcast who struggles to fit in, Arthur develops into a fierce warrior and admired leader.

The Winter King is produced by Sony Pictures Television's production company Bad Wolf, and adapted by Kate Brooke (A Discovery of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt). The official synopsis for the series as per MGM+reads:

"A former warrior now turned monk, tells the story of how Arthur became the lord of war despite the illegitimacy of his throne as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader."

The series is set to premiere on August 20, 2023, on MGM+. The series combines historical fiction and Arthurian mythology to create its universe.

The Winter King - Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, and other members of the cast explored

1) Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Ian De Caestecker is a Scottish actor who is best known for his role as Leopold Fitz/The Doctor in Marvel's television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

De Caestecker made his professional acting debut in the BBC short film Billy and Zorba at the age of nine. He rose to prominence in the role of Adam Barlow in Coronation Street, the UK's longest-running and most-watched TV soap opera.

Ian plays the role of protagonist King Arthur in the upcoming MGM+ television series. The series reportedly explores Arthur as the illegitimate son of King Uther. Arthur is an exiled warlord who returns to Britain with plans of his own.

2) Eddie Marsan as King Uther

Eddie Marsan is a veteran English actor who has appeared in a plethora of roles in film and television over the years. He has been part of blockbuster films like V for Vendetta (2006), Sherlock Holmes (2009), and The World's End (2013), among others.

Marsan plays the role of King Uther, Arthur's father High King of all Dumnonia. In the upcoming series, he reportedly commands authority over most characters except for the mythical magician Merlin.

3) Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere

Jordan Alexandra is a British actress who has appeared in films like Boiling Point (2021) and A Tree Fell Today (2021). She has also appeared in minor roles in the hit television series Bridgerton and also in the blockbuster film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

She plays the role of Guinevere, Arthurs's wife. Guinevere is reportedly one of the most ambitious characters on the show with a quest for power and high social status.

More about The Winter King cast

The cast for the upcoming MGM+ series also includes notable names like Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, Ellie James as Nimue, and Stuart Campell as Derfel. Other cast members include Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Simon Merrells, and Tatjana Nardone among others.

The Winter King is set to release on August 20, 2023. Catch the latest adaptation of the tale of the mythical Merlin and the legendary King Arthur only on MGM+.