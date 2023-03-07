Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Release Date, pre-order bonus, special editions, platforms and more 

Fans of the Lovecraftian horror-filled Sherlock Holmes The Awakened will be delighted to hear that the remake of the game has received an official release date. While it was supposed to be launched in late February this year, the title was delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Developed by Frogwares and published by Microsoft Windows, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened was first released in 2007 and is the third sequel to Frogwares' series revolving around the legendary sleuth. The title also received a remastered edition in 2008 that brought improved graphics options and a third-person mode.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened @SHolmes_Games There is evil afoot. Something otherworldly, festering in the dark beyond our reach.



Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is coming on April 11, 2023, to PC and consoles.



Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is set to release in April 2023

The upcoming remake of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened has been advertised as a complete "rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and gameplay," along with a rewritten script. It will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on April 11, 2023.

The information was revealed on the official YouTube channel of Frogwares which further confirmed that players can now pre-order the title with the option to do so already available. Pre-ordering the title will land players 3 costumes with The Sleuth's Attire Cosmetic Set.

The various editions of the game and their offerings are as follows:

The Standard Edition

The game

Set of digital wallpapers

The Deluxe Edition

The game

Set of digital wallpapers

The Whispered Dreams Side Quest Pack

The Premium Edition

The game

Set of digital wallpapers

The Whispered Dreams Side Quest Pack

The game's official soundtrack

The game's official artbook

The official Steam description of the title states:

"Experience a nerve-racking Lovecraftian adventure, rebuilt from the ground up with modern graphics and gameplay. Become Sherlock Holmes, and find yourself at the heart of the terrifying Cthulhu Mythos as you investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in Europe and the US."

The crossover between the Lovecraftian horror and mythos of Cthulhu and the world's most famous fictional detective turned out to be a masterstroke when the game was initially released back in 2007. A similar treatment was seen in Neil Gaiman's much-acclaimed short story, titled "A Study in Emerald," which was published back in 2003.

As mentioned above, the release of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened was delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict resulting from it. The developers have consistently shared updates regarding the same and their development of the title through videos.

