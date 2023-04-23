From season 2 on MGM+: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

The second season of MGM+'s From is all set to air on the platform on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series is set in a dystopian American town, where residents are trapped by mysterious creatures. The show depicts their struggle for survival as they look to find a way out.

From stars Harold Perrineau in one of the major roles, along with several others playing significant supporting characters. The series, helmed by John Griffin, premiered in February 2022 with the first season of the show, and received mostly positive reviews.

MGM+'s From trailer offers a peek into the residents' struggle for survival in a dystopian town

The official trailer for From season 2 offers a peek into the various key events set to unfold in the latest installment, without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans. The trailer brilliantly sets the tone for the new season as it opens with a shot of the town covered in a dark cloud of smoke.

Overall, the trailer maintains a dark and dystopian tone that fans of the mysterious and complex sci-fi series would certainly love. Here's a short description of the new season, as per Rotten Tomatoes' YouTube channel:

''Hope wears thin and tensions run high as a busload of unsuspecting newcomers arrives in town. Season Two of FROM will explore just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as chilling new threats to their safety—and their sanity—begin to emerge.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can expect another fascinating installment replete with thrills and shocking moments as the residents' struggle for survival continues in the dystopian town. The current season features a total of 10 episodes, with each episode set to drop on MGM+ every week.

What is From about? Plot, cast, and more details

The dystopian sci-fi series is set in a town where residents are trapped and cannot find a way to get out. It depicts their struggle for survival as a mysterious creature wrecks havoc on their lives in unimaginable ways. Take a look at IMDb's description of the series:

''Unravel the mystery of a city in middle U.S.A. that imprisons everyone who enters. As the residents struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and seek a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest.''

The series stars Harold Perrineau in one of the major roles as Boyd Stevens, who's the sheriff of the township. Boyd plays a key role in the storyline as he seems to be the leader of the township.

Harold Perrnieau looks quite impressive in the second season's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance. Apart from the sci-fi series, he's starred in a number of other popular shows and films like Lost, Oz, 28 Weeks Later, and many more.

Featuring alongside him in other important supporting roles are actors like Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, and many others.

Don't forget to catch From on MGM+ on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

