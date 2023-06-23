Marvel Studios provides long-awaited clarity on Agents of SHIELD's place in the MCU canon

Marvel Studios might have finally shed light on the enduring controversy regarding the official placement of ABC's Agents of SHIELD in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) canon.

The subject of the show's integration into the MCU has been a persistent debate among the Marvel fanbase, much akin to the discourse related to Daredevil.

At its inception, the series was presented as a component of the broader MCU, yet Marvel Studios appeared to overlook this interconnection. Even though it regularly referenced incidents from the MCU films, the relationship was notably one-sided.

To the MCU, Agents of SHIELD seemed to have little to no relevance. This non-inclusion became even more prominent when the studio began creating shows for Disney+, acting as though they were venturing into the series creation territory for the first time. In truth, all preceding series were produced under Marvel Entertainment.

Agents of SHIELD's canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Unresolved ambiguities persist

Agents of SHIELD's canon in the MCU still leaves fans wondering (Image via ABC)

A recent update to the character bio of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury on Marvel.com alludes to his involvement in the erstwhile ABC series, Agents of SHIELD.

The reference pertains to Fury's cameo in the show's first season. In Episode 22, Beginning of the End, Fury collaborates with Agent Coulson to defeat renegade SHIELD agent John Garrett:

"Within his own organization, when John Garrett, a promising protégé of Fury's, is uncovered as a longtime Hydra operative, S.H.I.E.L.D.'s director steps in to lend a personal hand to Phil Coulson in taking Garrett down permanently."

Many could interpret this reference as a subtle indication that Agents of SHIELD indeed occupies a place in the MCU canon. Nonetheless, it's vital to emphasize that while this acknowledgment of the ABC series is intriguing, it doesn't offer a definitive answer.

The origins of this information do not seem to be from the top-tier decision-makers within the studio. Reflecting on the studio's previous dealings with Agents of SHIELD, a number of observers have theorized that the studio may lean towards declaring the show as non-canon.

One of the more compelling arguments against Agents of SHIELD's inclusion in the canon is the portrayal of the Darkhold in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The book first appeared in Season 4 of Agents of SHIELD, but its appearance, history, and purpose in the Disney+ show diverge significantly from the original.

Nick (Fury) | FOREVER AOS @aos_nick



"S.H.I.E.L.D.’s director steps in to lend a personal hand to Phil Coulson in taking Garrett down permanently."



#SecretInvasion The Marvel website created a full report for Fury's journey in the MCU and it includes his presence in the #AgentsofSHIELD season 1 finale!"S.H.I.E.L.D.’s director steps in to lend a personal hand to Phil Coulson in taking Garrett down permanently." The Marvel website created a full report for Fury's journey in the MCU and it includes his presence in the #AgentsofSHIELD season 1 finale!"S.H.I.E.L.D.’s director steps in to lend a personal hand to Phil Coulson in taking Garrett down permanently."#SecretInvasion https://t.co/nI188cqWEg

Indeed, Jac Schaeffer, the writer of WandaVision, confessed that they "did not consider" the Agents of SHIELD's depiction of the Darkhold. This wouldn't be the case if Marvel Studios considered them to belong to the same level of MCU canon.

The final season's extensive use of time travel also doesn't align with the established rules of the MCU. Moreover, in the episode featuring Nick Fury, his eye injury does not correspond to its Flerkin origins, as presented in the MCU.

Resolution to the canon question for Agents of SHIELD?

The ambiguous stance of the studio on Agents of SHIELD's canon in the MCU (Image via ABC)

Regardless of the new development on Marvel's website, the canonicity of Agents of SHIELD within the MCU remains a contentious issue. Ultimately, without an explicit declaration from the highest authority, whether the series is canon remains an ambiguity.

It is a case of selective canonization, with the studio choosing elements that do not conflict with the primary MCU narrative. While establishing canonicity may be challenging without official endorsement, disproving it is much simpler. A single notable inconsistency can derail the entire argument.

rocky 🍀 @SheHulkShill agents of shield fans are gonna be on edge for the next couple of weeks... agents of shield fans are gonna be on edge for the next couple of weeks... https://t.co/KWledAYsnC

Regardless of its canonical status, it's crucial to remember that the show can still be enjoyed. Indications may point to Marvel Studios not considering the ABC series as canon to its central franchises, but that doesn't diminish its exceptional moments.

Fans can hope for a reintegration of some characters into the present MCU, similar to the approach the studio has taken with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Fans would love to see more of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson or the memorable couple, FitzSimmons. The unfolding of Secret Invasion could possibly pave the way for this to occur.

Secret Invasion's first episode is currently available on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes