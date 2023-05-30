Original cast of Netflix's Daredevil reunites amid MCU reboot

As Marvel Studios tirelessly forges ahead with the production of the much-anticipated reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, an emotional reunion took place. The cast of Netflix's acclaimed Daredevil series was seen together once more, reviving fond memories of their on-screen camaraderie.

The filming of Daredevil: Born Again, currently ongoing in New York City, has excited fans with the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as the infamous Kingpin. However, expectations for other original Netflix stars to reprise their roles appear to be dwindling.

While Sandrine Holt has already stepped into the shoes of Ayulet Zayer as Vanessa Fisk, there seems to be no current indication that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will reprise their beloved characters, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

The original cast's bond is still strong, evident over half a decade after Netflix's series concluded. Deborah Ann Woll has even expressed her eagerness to reprise her role if the opportunity ever presents itself.

A nostalgic gathering: The Daredevil cast's resonant reunion at ICC-Con

The beloved cast of Netflix's series at ICC-Con, igniting nostalgia amid MCU reboot production (Image via Netflix)

Over the Memorial Weekend, Nashville's ICC-Con, a renowned sci-fi convention, unfolded as a nostalgic platform for Netflix's Daredevil cast to reunite. The poignant reunion unfolded as Geoffrey Cantor, the man behind the character of Mitchell Ellison, shared heartwarming images of the gathering.

Best of Daredevil cast @ddcastarchive Charlie Cox and Geoffrey Cantor today at icc con Nashville Charlie Cox and Geoffrey Cantor today at icc con Nashville https://t.co/FkY7ZlRif1

Standout participants included Vincent D'Onofrio, who gave life to the formidable Kingpin, Royce Johnson's portrayal of Brett Mahoney, Deborah Ann Woll as the resilient Karen Page; and the unforgettable Matt Murdock, portrayed by Charlie Cox. The memorable event culminated in a live panel masterfully hosted by Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com.

Best of Daredevil cast @ddcastarchive Our Daredevil cast Vincent D'onofrio, Royce Johnson, Deborah Ann Woll, Charlie Cox and Geoffrey Cantor reunited at ICC con Nashville 🥑⚖️ Our Daredevil cast Vincent D'onofrio, Royce Johnson, Deborah Ann Woll, Charlie Cox and Geoffrey Cantor reunited at ICC con Nashville 🥑⚖️ https://t.co/C7QVcgZHza

The panel spotlighted Cox and D'Onofrio, offering fans a cherished glimpse into the actors' shared past and continued journey in the Daredevil universe.

Best of Daredevil cast @ddcastarchive Video of Charlie and Vincent arriving at day 2 of icc con and greeting Deborah 🥹

Video of Charlie and Vincent arriving at day 2 of icc con and greeting Deborah 🥹https://t.co/j8evTuYI7d

Meanwhile, as this emotional gathering transpired, the production of the much-awaited MCU reboot, Born Again, steadily continued in the vibrant cityscape of New York City.

The question of the Netflix stars in the MCU reboot

A lingering question: Will the original Netflix stars join the MCU's reboot? (Image via Netflix)

While Marvel Studios has not held back in introducing new faces for the reboot, Born Again, fans feel a poignant absence seeing the dearth of Netflix stars in the MCU reboot. The absence of actors like Woll and Hensen from the cast list has sparked speculation regarding their possible inclusion in the series later.

There's also the intriguing question about the canon status of the original series, with a sense of anticipation that the reappearance of some original cast members may provide some clarity.

Daredevil Updates @DDevilUpdates "There is no plans for me so far on either side (MCU or DC) of the comic book universe.”



Deborah Ann Woll indicates she won’t be returning as Karen Page in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. "There is no plans for me so far on either side (MCU or DC) of the comic book universe.”Deborah Ann Woll indicates she won’t be returning as Karen Page in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. https://t.co/6MMGWHEfa5

Despite these uncertainties, the convention was a beautiful occasion for a cherished reunion. The cast took a moment to look back and celebrate their exciting journey together, bringing joy to their fans in the process.

The ongoing production of Daredevil: Born Again in New York City is set to conclude with a grand premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.

