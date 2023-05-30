Original cast of Netflix's Daredevil reunites amid MCU reboot

As Marvel Studios tirelessly forges ahead with the production of the much-anticipated reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, an emotional reunion took place. The cast of Netflix's acclaimed Daredevil series was seen together once more, reviving fond memories of their on-screen camaraderie.
The filming of Daredevil: Born Again, currently ongoing in New York City, has excited fans with the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as the infamous Kingpin. However, expectations for other original Netflix stars to reprise their roles appear to be dwindling.
While Sandrine Holt has already stepped into the shoes of Ayulet Zayer as Vanessa Fisk, there seems to be no current indication that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will reprise their beloved characters, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.
The original cast's bond is still strong, evident over half a decade after Netflix's series concluded. Deborah Ann Woll has even expressed her eagerness to reprise her role if the opportunity ever presents itself.
A nostalgic gathering: The Daredevil cast's resonant reunion at ICC-Con
Over the Memorial Weekend, Nashville's ICC-Con, a renowned sci-fi convention, unfolded as a nostalgic platform for Netflix's Daredevil cast to reunite. The poignant reunion unfolded as Geoffrey Cantor, the man behind the character of Mitchell Ellison, shared heartwarming images of the gathering.
Standout participants included Vincent D'Onofrio, who gave life to the formidable Kingpin, Royce Johnson's portrayal of Brett Mahoney, Deborah Ann Woll as the resilient Karen Page; and the unforgettable Matt Murdock, portrayed by Charlie Cox. The memorable event culminated in a live panel masterfully hosted by Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com.
The panel spotlighted Cox and D'Onofrio, offering fans a cherished glimpse into the actors' shared past and continued journey in the Daredevil universe.
Meanwhile, as this emotional gathering transpired, the production of the much-awaited MCU reboot, Born Again, steadily continued in the vibrant cityscape of New York City.
The question of the Netflix stars in the MCU reboot
While Marvel Studios has not held back in introducing new faces for the reboot, Born Again, fans feel a poignant absence seeing the dearth of Netflix stars in the MCU reboot. The absence of actors like Woll and Hensen from the cast list has sparked speculation regarding their possible inclusion in the series later.
There's also the intriguing question about the canon status of the original series, with a sense of anticipation that the reappearance of some original cast members may provide some clarity.
Despite these uncertainties, the convention was a beautiful occasion for a cherished reunion. The cast took a moment to look back and celebrate their exciting journey together, bringing joy to their fans in the process.
The ongoing production of Daredevil: Born Again in New York City is set to conclude with a grand premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2024.