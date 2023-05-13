Agents of SHIELD star believes Marvel's spin-off show should not have been canceled

American actress Adrianne Palicki is best known for her role in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Palicki played the role of Bobbi Morse, an ex-agent of SHIELD with excellent fighting skills.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Palicki expressed her disappointment over the cancelation of the show's spin-off series. During the interview, she spoke fondly of her time on Agents of SHIELD and how much she enjoyed portraying the character of Bobbi Morse.

Palicki also revealed that her co-stars from the show, including Nick Blood, who played her on-screen ex-husband Lance Hunter, remained close friends. She expressed her appreciation for the relationships she formed on the show and her regret at not having the chance to revisit her character in the spin-off series.

Adrianne Palicki laments missed opportunity for Marvel's Most Wanted spin-off

Adrianne Palicki regrets the cancellation of Marvel's Most Wanted, the spin-off series that would have seen her reprise her role as Bobbi Morse alongside Nick Blood as Lance Hunter (Image via ABC Studios)

In 2016, Marvel's Most Wanted, a proposed spin-off show from Agents of SHIELD, was set to feature Adrianne Palicki and Nick Blood as the lead characters, Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter. The series was meant to follow the pair after being disavowed by SHIELD. It was expected to be a hit with fans.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Palicki spoke fondly of her time on Agents of SHIELD and expressed her disappointment about Marvel's Most Wanted not being picked up as a series. She believed that the pilot was "really good" and was a missed opportunity due to ABC's decision to move away from airing more Marvel shows on their network.

Palicki said:

"I just think that at the time, they didn't want to bring any more Marvel shows on that network. So it's too bad because I think it would have really done well."

Movie Mania @ExcellentUpdate #AgentsOfSHIELD star Adrianne Palicki has reflected on the cancelation of Marvel's MOST WANTED spin-off that she would've starred in #AgentsOfSHIELD star Adrianne Palicki has reflected on the cancelation of Marvel's MOST WANTED spin-off that she would've starred in https://t.co/3yhjSNjtTL

Palicki described a pivotal moment in Agents of SHIELD, where Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter said goodbye to their friend Agent Mack before going on the run. She called it one of the show's best moments, thanks to the emotional connection between the characters. Unfortunately, the spin-off wasn't picked up, and the fate of Bobbi Morse in the MCU remains unknown.

Palicki said:

"That moment in the bar, when we say goodbye to Mack, is still like, I think, one of the best moments of that show just because the love that's with those three characters is so much and you really feel the loss of those characters."

The uncertain future of Bobbi Morse in the MCU: A hopeful perspective

Will we see Bobbi Morse again in the MCU? Fans remain hopeful, but it's uncertain what the future holds for the character played by Adrianne Palicki (Image via ABC Studios)

Adrianne Palicki believes that her character could still appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Morse has been absent from the screen since the show's end. Hawkeye's recent revelation that Linda Cardellini's character is actually Bobbi Morse confused fans. However, Palicki thinks it's unlikely for Morse to make any more appearances in the MCU, but it's not impossible.

Palicki remains hopeful, even after Most Wanted was canceled in 2016, saying that it was a missed opportunity and that ABC's decision to cancel it was a mistake. She believes Morse's appearance in the MCU could happen someday, similar to the return of other fan-favorite characters like Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

While Morse's future remains uncertain, fans can look forward to other upcoming Marvel shows, such as Secret Invasion, which will start streaming on Disney+ in June. Palicki's love for her time on Agents of SHIELD and her character is evident, and her fans hope to see her again in the MCU someday.

